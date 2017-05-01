 New Location, New Title Sponsor and New BBQ Teams for 2017 Twin City RibFest

After five years in the old Winston-Salem Journal parking lots on Fifth Street in downtown Winston-Salem the 13th Twin City RibFest will be return to the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds June 1-4. It was held at the fairgrounds for three years, 2009-2011. According to producer Allen McDavid, “Downtown’s success has virtually eliminated any suitable locations for a 4-day event, but we’re happy to be returning to the fairgrounds on a weekend that does not include high school graduations at the coliseum.”

The RibFest will also have a title sponsor for the first time since Texas Pete finished its 8-year run in 2013. Long-time RibFest sponsor Salem Smiles Orthodontics has stepped up this year to fill that void.

The event’s “Rib Row” will feature a whole new group of new BBQ teams (also known as “ribbers”)

Included this year is Billy Ray’s BBQ (NC), Dem Boyz Cookn BBQ (SC), Austin’s Texas Lightning (TX), Chicago BBQ Co. (IL), Texas Outlaws (KY), Blazin’ Bronco’s BBQ (FL) and BBQ King (IL).

Musical acts include teen blues sensation Chase Walker, up and coming country artist, Leah Seawright and GangstaGrass, a fusion band whose theme song for the FX TV series ‘Justified’ was nominated for an Emmy.

New sponsors this year include Sierra Nevada beer and Mayfield Dairies.

The 2017 Salem Smiles RibFest is collaborating with Northwest NC’s Second Harvest Food Bank to help raise awareness and collect canned goods for the organization’s pantry. Attendees who donate a can of food at the RibFest entrance will receive a $2 discount off a single adult admission. On Thursday, June 1 and Friday, June 2 admission is free to all from 11 AM until 5 PM. After 5 PM on Thursday the adult admission is only $5 ($3 with can of food). At all other times the adult admission is $7. Children 12 and under are free.