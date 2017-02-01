New on Netflix and Amazon Prime for February

Considering Netflix’s lousy selection of older films, it’s gratifying that four from the late silent and early sound era debut this month. All are from Kino Lorber’s Pioneers of African-American Cinema boxed set that came out last year, featuring restorations of long-unavailable works by African-American filmmakers working outside the Hollywood system. These include Hot Biskits, a one-reel comedy that was the debut of the prolific “race films” director Spencer Williams; Hell-Bound Train, an impressionistic silent short by the evangelists James and Eloyce Gist dramatizing the spiritual perils of the Jazz Age; and The Girl from Chicago, an hour-long sound feature about an African-American federal agent investigating crime in Missouri.

The most entertaining is the bizarre 1928 silent feature Eleven P.M. by Richard A. Maurice about how a poor violinist (Maurice) tries to protect an orphan girl (Wanda Maurice) from a lecherous hoodlum. One of the best-crafted African-American silent films, it sometimes plays like a longer Twilight Zone episode, and the stupefying climax features an effect reminiscent of the 1978 Invasion of the Body Snatchers.

Speaking of bizarre, I think that the 1998 Babe: Pig in the City, George Miller’s follow-up to Babe (which he only produced), is the Mad Max auteur’s gonzo masterpiece, more akin to City of Lost Children and the work of Terry Gilliam than the plucky pig’s first adventure.

Netflix also has the 1962 multi-director cast-of-zillions D-Day epic The Longest Day. It’s flawed and the star cameos can be distracting, but does a commendable job of showing the invasion as a multinational effort, and the plight of the poor bastard whose parachute gets hung on the steeple at Sainte-Mère-Église remains nail-biting.

Amazon Prime premieres include eleven James Bond films: four with Sean Connery, four with Roger Moore, one with the excellent and underrated Timothy Dalton, and two with Pierce Brosnan/ The batch doesn’t include the best 007 outings of the era (From Russia with Love and On Her Majesty’s Secret Service), but does include the flawed (Bond spends too much time a prisoner) but hugely entertaining Goldfinger, showing Connery at his most alpha male sardonic, sexy and deadly, and featuring the greatest villain and henchman combo of the series. In Honor Blackman’s terrific Pussy Galore (we kids couldn’t get over the way our parents wouldn’t admit her name was dirty), it has the rare seen-it-all grown-up Bond woman, even if the film diminishes the first heroine of the UK’s The Avengers just as later installments did her sisters-in-asskicking Diana Rigg and Michele Yeoh.

Also new on Amazon is Don Siegel’s excellent Clint Eastwood vehicle Escape from Alcatraz, with terrific villainy from Patrick McGoohan. And the original 1954 Sabrina is worth watching for the pairing of Humphrey Bogart and Audrey Hepburn, even if the 55-year-old Bogart doesn’t go nearly as well with the 25-year-old Hepburn as the 44-year-old Bogie did with the 18-year-old old Bacall (who seemed like such a grown-up badass that age wasn’t an issue).

Netflix Originals:

Abstract: The Art of Design 2/10

Chef’s Table: Season 3 2/17

Daniel Sosa: Sosafado 2/3

David Brent: Life on the Road 2/10

DreamWorks Dragons: Race to the Edge Season Four 2/17

Girlfriend’s Day 2/14

I Don’t Feel At Home in This World Anymore 2/24

Imperial Dreams 2/3

Katherine Ryan: In Trouble 2/14

Legend Quest: Season 1 2/24

Michael Birbiglia: Thank God for Jokes 2/28

Michael Bolton’s Big, Sexy Valentine’s Day Special 2/7

Project Mc 2: Part 4 2/14

Santa Clarita Diet 2/3

Stronger Than The World 2/11

The Seven Deadly Sins: Season Two 2/17

Ultimate Beastmaster Mexico 2/24

Ultimate Beastmaster 2/24

VeggieTales in the City: Season One 2/24

White Nights 2/14

Netflix TV Series:

American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson (2016) 2/2

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend: Season 1 (2016) 2/11

Frequency: Season 1 (2016) 2/2

Les beaux malaises: Seasons 1-4 (2014) 2/1

Masha’s Spooky Stories: Season 1 (2012) 2/1

The Furchester Hotel: Season 1 (2014) 2/1

When Calls the Heart: Season 1 (2016) 2/19

Netflix Movies:

Aram, Aram (2015) 2/15

Ashley Madison: Sex, Lies, and Cyber Attacks (2016) 2/1

Babe (1995) 2/1

Babe: Pig in the City (1998) 2/1

Balto (1995) 2/1

Balto 2: Wolf Quest (2001) 2/1

Balto 3: Wings of Change (2004) 2/1

Be Here Now (2015) 2/28

Before I Go to Sleep (2014) 2/15

Brazilian Western (2013) 2/27

Clouds of Sils Maria (2014) 2/12

Code: Debugging the Gender Gap (2016) 2/13

Contact (1997) 2/1

Corpse Bride (2005) 2/1

Eleven P.M. (1928) 2/1

Elvira I Will Give You My Life but I’m Using It (2014) 2/3

Finding Dory (2016) 2/1

Fire Song (2015) 2/15

From This Day Forward: A Trans Love Story (2016) 2/1

Girl Asleep (2015) 2/8

Girl Meets World: Season 3 (2016) 2/19

Girls Lost (2015) 2/6

Growing Up Wild (2016) 2/19

Gun Runners (2015) 2/1

Hell-Bound Train (1930) 2/1

Highly Strung (2015) 2/1

Hot Biskits (1931) 2/1

I Am Sun Mu (2016) 2/1

Invincible (2006) 2/1

Kill Ratio (2016) 2/17

King Cobra (2016) 2/14

Los herederos (2015) 2/3

Magic Mike (2012) 2/1

Magicians: Life in the Impossible (2016) 2/13

Me, Myself and Her (2015) 2/6

Milk (2008) 2/16

Mother with a Gun (2016) 2/1

Night Will Fall (2016) 2/26

Paris Is Burning (1990) 2/1

Project X (1987) 2/1

Sausage Party (2016) 2/23

Silver Streak (1976) 2/1

Sundown (2016) 2/16

Superbad (2007) 2/3

The Blair Witch Project (1999) 2/1

The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch & The Wardrobe (2005) 2/1

The Five Heartbeats (1995) 2/1

The Girl from Chicago (1932) 2/1

The Longest Day (1962) 2/1

The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993) 2/1

Tiempos Felices (2014) 2/8

Tini: El Gran Cambio De Violetta (2016) 2/19

Twilight (2008) 2/1

Women in Gold (2015) 2/1

Amazon Prime Originals:

Author: JT Leroy Story 2/16

Creative Galaxy Heart Day Special 2/7

The Collection 2/10

Amazon Prime TV Series:

The Americans: Season Four 2/15

The Tunnel: Season One 2/21/17

Amazon Prime Movies:

10 Cloverfield Lane (2016) 2/24

American Teen (2008) 2/15

Captain Fantastic (2016) 2/27

Care Bears Movie (1985) 2/1

Dead Heat (1988) 2/1

Diamonds Are Forever (1971) 2/1

Die Another Day (2002) 2/1

Drop Zone (1994) 2/1

Escape from Alcatraz (1979) 2/1

Forces of Nature (1999) 2/1

Frankie & Johnny (1991) 2/1

Goldfinger (1964) 2/1

Havana Motor Club (2015) 2/27

Hook (1991) 2/1

Hoosiers (1986) 2/1

Hostile Border (2016) 2/6

I Went Down (1998) 2/1

Into the Wild (2007) 2/1

Judgment Day 2/1

Kiss the Bride (2007) 2/1

Live and Let Die (1973) 2/1

Man with the Golden Gun (1974) 2/1

Margin Call (2011) 2/1

My King (2015) 2/1

Never Say Never Again (1983) 2/1

Nuts! (2016) 2/1

Octopussy (1983) 2/1

Payback (1999) 2/1

Pretty in Pink (1986) 2/1

Rob Roy (1995) 2/1

Sabrina (1954) 2/1

Sabrina (1995) 2/1

Soapdish (1991) 2/1

Teen Wolf (1985) 2/1

The Firm (1993) 2/1

The Living Daylights (1987) 2/1

The Running Man (1987) 2/1

The Spy Who Loved Me (1977) 2/1

The World is Not Enough (1999) 2/1

Thelma & Louise (1991) 2/1

Touched with Fire (2015) 2/26

Untamed Heart (1993) 2/1

Wild Bill (1995) 2/1

Yellowbird (2014) 2/4

You Only Live Twice (1967) 2/1