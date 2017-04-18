New Photographic Exhibit Opens at High Point Museum

HIGH POINT, NC – The High Point Museum and High Point University have partnered to bring an exhibit to the Museum – “SEE ME: Looking with In(ten)tion.” The exhibit is a project created by fourteen High Point University juniors and seniors enrolled in a Service Learning Documentary Photography class under the direction of Benita VanWinkle. The focus involved documenting the immigrants of minority cultures that make up ten percent of the High Point community and the impact they have on the community.

The students worked closely with the YWCA for their annual International Women’s Day event, World Relief’s refugee families, First Presbyterian Church students in ESL lessons, and owners of local businesses such as Sumela: Turkish and Mediterranean Restaurant, Nick’s Sub Shop, Penny Path, Abu Rugs and Home. They built connections with refugee families, local businesses owned by immigrants, and High Point University’s international students and faculty. The students heard the stories and documented the daily lives of individuals in the High Point area who were unrecognized as immigrants who have overcome hardships and stereotypes to make great contributions to the community.

“Documenting the experiences of immigrants and refugees that are woven into the fabric of the High Point community was a formative one,” Liz Reichart, a senior said. “Our class grew as artists and global citizens over the course of the semester. We hope our exhibit can bring attention to the integral role of immigrants in our city, who remain strong, curious and persistent in the face of language and cultural barriers.”

The students will be conducting a presentation on the exhibit Thursday, April 27 at 10 am and on Saturday, April 29 between 10 am and 1 pm students will be available to discuss the exhibit and answer questions. Both are free and open to the public. “SEE ME: Looking with In(ten)tion” will be open until Saturday, July 15.

For more information on the exhibit visit the website https://seemeexhibit.wixsite.com/home. You can also follow the exhibit on Facebook and Instagram.

