New Sources and Technology to be Displayed During Energy Day at N.C. A&T

Greensboro, N.C. (March 8, 2017) – Close to 2,000 K-12 students will enjoy interactive exhibits and technology illustrating solar, wind and photovoltaic energy, bio-fuels, lighting, lithium-ion batteries and more during the 8th-annual Energy Day celebration hosted by North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University and the university’s Center for Energy Research and Technology (CERT).

The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Tues., Mar. 21, in the former Hayes-Taylor YMCA.

Interactive exhibits, led by university faculty, graduate students and partnering energy companies, illustrating renewable energy, energy efficiency and sustainability will be included among the numerous opportunities open to students throughout the morning (9 a.m. to 11:15 a.m.) and afternoon (11:45 a.m. to 2 p.m.) sessions. Displays will be featured by Guilford County School students, CERT, the College of Engineering, and the university’s NSF CREST Bioenergy Center.

Energy Day provides students opportunities to see practical application of their classroom subject matter while enhancing and expanding teachers’ and administrators’ STEM curriculum. It is designed to expose the upcoming generation to alternative energy sources and energy-related technologies.

CERT is an interdisciplinary energy research center, created to foster collaborative research and development of new energy-related technologies. The center focuses on basic and applied research, outreach and extension activities and education.

About North Carolina A&T State University – North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University is the nation’s largest historically black university. It is a land-grant, higher-research classified university by the Carnegie Foundation and constituent member of the University of North Carolina system. A&T is known for its leadership in producing graduates in engineering, agriculture and other STEM fields. The university was founded in 1891 and is located in Greensboro, North Carolina.