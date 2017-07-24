New Theatre Struggles, Then Survives: Triad Playwrights Theatre

The new Triad Playwrights Theatre looked at more than a dozen local plays by local writers, but found it couldn’t cast any of them. So, rather than giving up, the theatre Director, Jonathan Crow, took the one man who had come to auditions: Pranav Bhandare, an Indian-born actor who came to this country four years ago and wrote a play around him. P.B., as the other actors call him, has been around Indian theatre for years, and worked on the fringes of comedy and diversity groups in New York State for a while. Jonathan, the director then got the mostly female cast together, along with Pranav, and wrote a play about an Indian psychiatrist that Congress appointed to meet with Donald Trump: Dr. Sanjay Banerjee Tumer. (“I hope he’s not a cancer doctor!” one character cracks…) He convinced the Tech Director to play the part of a good ole country boy working in a NYC Flagship TV station, while also the director had to play the part of Bill O’Rourke, late of FOX News. In addition, there is a precocious teen Intern, an icy Sexual Harassment Monitor, and a harried Station Director who all round out the small cast of 6.

The results are a topical comedy- “The 5th of July-A Comedy” which is full of misadventures and surprises. It plays at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 1416 Bolton St., in Winston Salem on August 10, 11, and 12th at 8 pm. Tickets are $8.00 cash/check only at the door.