NEW WEDDING AND EVENT VENUE OPENS IN HIGH POINT NOAH’S of High Point is the nationwide company’s second event venue in North Carolina

HIGH POINT, N.C.—March 2, 2017 – NOAH’S Event Venue is opening its doors in High Point next week, becoming the area’s newest location for weddings, meetings and social events. NOAH’S of High Point is the company’s second event venue in North Carolina (the other is in the Triangle) and the Utah-based company’s 32nd location nationwide.

Construction on NOAH’S of High Point (4130 Mendenhall Oaks Pkwy) began in 2016 and a Grand Opening event is scheduled for Saturday, March 11 from 11am to 2pm. The event is open to the public and complimentary food and beverages will be provided.

“Our goal is to offer a unique, inclusive venue option and to reduce the stress of event planning and I think we are succeeding,” said Kirsten Mussi, the Vice President of Public Relations for Noah Corporation. “There’s nothing like NOAH’S in High Point and we have received an amazing reception by the community.”

The building is equipped with a state-of-the-art audiovisual system, free wireless internet, hardwood floors, and a unique, moveable ceiling with patented technology that allows decorations to be suspended (without the need for a ladder) to transform the look of the Main Hall. The Main Hall also features an electric stage that rises out of the hardwood floor for a live band, DJ or presentation. All rentals include tables, chairs and tablecloths as well.

“Our customers love the flexibility that they can bring in their own vendors, including a caterer of their choice,” said Tiffany Rhodes, Vice President of Marketing for Noah Corporation. “NOAH’S is a beautiful blank canvas that allows each customer to create their vision for their event and customize their space within their budget, regardless of whether they are planning an elaborate wedding or a straightforward corporate event.”

Customers can rent out the entire 7,784-square-foot facility for their event or can rent any of the four rooms individually. The High Point location has small and large conference rooms commonly used for birthday parties, weddings, and corporate events for up to 350 people. There is also a ceremony room featuring a vaulted ceiling and a sliding glass wall that opens up to an included patio. The facility also houses a Bride’s Room and a catering prep kitchen.

“We are excited to open our doors in High Point and to provide a really unique venue option to the community and local businesses,” said Mussi. “Our goal is to raise the bar when it comes to event venues across the country and our newest building in High Point includes our newest features and technology designed to do just that.”

Noah Corporation was founded in 2003 by William Bowser. The first NOAH’S facility opened in Utah in January of 2007 and as of March 2017, there are 32 NOAH’S locations across the country with an additional six locations under construction.