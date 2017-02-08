Newly Opened Salem Music Adds Director of Continuing Education

Winston-Salem, NC February 7, 2017: FRESH Productions is pleased to announce that Salem Music located at 601 S Broad St., WS, NC has added local musician and educator Jon Epstein as their Director of Continuing Education

Founded by noted producer Brent Bristow with the purpose of creating a nurturing, community centered environment for the burgeoning music community in the Triad, Salem Music is a state of the art 6000 sq. foot digital recording facility with spacious isolation booths for drums and vocals, superb acoustics, and highly trained and experienced engineering, production and songwriting professionals.

It also includes a state of the art recital hall equipped with audio and visual equipment for performance and live recording. Salem Music is an authorized dealer of Danelectro and Takemine guitars, Hohner Harmonicas, with a full stock of strings, straps, tuners and other accessories.

Bristow has long recognized that the Piedmont has a uniquely diverse musical community, and that there is a direct relationship, most notably discussed by Richard Florida, between a community’s economy and quality of life, and a thriving, diverse, and active music scene. As Bristow looked to enhance what Salem Music offers, he tapped local author, musician and producer Jon Epstein to build a Continuing Education program that would fill the gap for musicians in the community.

Bristow notes, “ I’m very proud of what Salem Music offers and we want to give back to the Winston Salem community- by offering Continuing education opportunities such as workshops and marketing courses for musicians, etc. we believe we will fill an important role”.

Epstein brings to the position over 25 years as an educator. His first teaching job with the WS/FC schools as a special education, “Willie M” teacher and he was the first education consultant to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame where he designed the first continuing education program for the rock hall “So You Want to be a Rock and Roll Teacher.”

He has taught the history and social context of popular music at Wake Forest University, Kent State University, Youngstown State University, and The College of Wooster. Additionally, he was the keynote speaker at the 2001 Global Conference on Youth in Plymouth, England in 2001.

Epstein’s research and book “If It’s Too Loud, You’re Too Old” are now considered classics in the sociology of music community.

Epstein brings to the role not only a deep understanding of the music business and marketing but 25+ years as a working and touring musician.

His band Haymarket Riot received their first radio play on Rock 92 in 1986 with “New Day Rising” which also reached number 5 on the rock charts in Berlin. Haymarket Riot forged a place in the history of rock music as the first band to create a completely self-produced computer animation video, “Machine”, which was shown on Mtv and was called “The first truly Postmodern Sociology” by The Oxford Encyclopedia of Social Science.

Haymarket Riot most recently appeared on the Healing Blues, charting, both here in the US and in the UK. This summer their covers of “Bad Penny” and “Fire and Water/Mississippi Queen” interpretations saw the band charting in the US and UK. “Bad Penny” catapulted out of the gate running up the charts in various Radio Indie Alliance affiliated programs, moving from number 25 upon it’s release in July to number 7. The song has also taken the number one position on a number of RIA related programs. In addition an older song, “I Die A Little” from the Healing Blues cd, charted again at number 1.

Epstein notes, “It is my hope is that by offering continuing education opportunities, that the effect will be to strengthen the professionalism, and hence the possibility of success, for musicians and performers in all music genres and to lead to the creation of an even more robust music community here in the Triad”.

The first class will be the first Sunday in March. Times tba and the fee will be $50

The first class will be called “Marketing and Promotions for Musicians” and will cover:

1. Band business and decision making/organization

2. Bad image and presentation

3. Successfully landing gigs

4. Successfully marketing gigs

5. The purpose of a demo

6. The local musician and the Music Business.

For more info on Jon Epstein:

http://jon-epstein.com

http://www.routledge.com/authors/i14630-jonathon-epstein

https://soundcloud.com/haymarket-riot

