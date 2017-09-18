Ninth annual “Art Lives Here” Silent Art Auction—A Benefit for Hirsch Wellness Creative Programs, Greensboro’s Cancer Support Community

The 9th annual “Art Lives Here” Silent Art Auction will be Sat., Oct. 7, from 6:00-8:30pm at Revolution Mill in Greensboro, in the newly renovated 1250 Arts Building and new home of the Hirsch Center for Creativity and Wellness. Event details can be found here: http://www.hirschwellnessnetwork.org/art-lives-here/

Every year, the event grows. In 2016 more than 140 works of art were donated by over 100 artists, raising over $30,000 at night’s end.

Nearly 1,000 individuals participate in Hirsch Wellness Network activities annually, including art classes, mindfulness and yoga workshops, presentations and performances—all part of a very non-clinical journey to wellness through friendship, unity and creativity.

One hundred percent of funds raised at the auction go directly to Hirsch Wellness programs giving hope, healing and emotional support to cancer survivors, patients in treatment and caregivers.

The Art Lives Here Silent Auction is an evening of viewing art, silent bidding and connecting with artists and those who have been touched by cancer. Art Lives Here 2017 will feature a tour of the Hirsch Center, where artworks and stories from individuals whose lives have been touched by cancer will be displayed. Among these are the works and words of caregivers.

Diverse works of art are donated for auction, assuring that cancer survivors and caregivers attending Hirsch Wellness Programs will continue to receive emotional support and benefit from year-round free-of-charge creative arts and wellness workshops.

Marias Gourmet Catering will provide complimentary hors d’oeuvres with complementary beverages provided by Red Oak Brewery and Rioja A Wine Bar. Music of the evening will be provided by the Minor Swing Band performing Gypsy Jazz inspired by Django Reinhardt’s 1930’s classics, featuring Kevin Dollar, Keith Buckner, Jim Carson and Ryan Eversole.

It is recommended to purchase tickets online through: HirschWellnessNetwork.org. Or, for information call Louise 336-549-8367. Advance tickets are $30 for a single, $50 a pair. Tickets at the door are $35 each.

To learn more, go to www.hirschwellnessnetwork.org or email info@hirschcenter.org.

About Hirsch Wellness Network – Hirsch Wellness Network is a 501(c)(3) non-profit and all classes are free of charge to individuals in treatment, survivors and caregivers.

Hirsch Wellness Network celebrates the creative process to inspire the imagination and open a horizon of new possibilities for those in our community living with cancer. The organization collaborates with artists and friends who share their passion and process in creative writing, photography, painting and handcrafts in workshops and events that emphasize connection, community and support.

The organization’s ultimate mission is to assist any person touched by cancer as they find their personal paths from illness to wellness and express their own creativity.