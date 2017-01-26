Ninth Annual ‘Dancing With the Carolina Stars’ planned for Feb. 11

Greensboro, N.C. In partnership with Fred Astaire Dance Studio in Greensboro, N.C., Operation Smile Carolinas is proud to present the 9th annual Dancing with the Carolina Stars on Sat., Feb. 11, 2017 at the Empire Room.

Celebrities from North Carolina will pair up with professional dancers to celebrate the 26th anniversary of Operation Smile Carolinas. The evening celebrates Operation Smile’s work providing free medical care for children and young adults suffering from cleft lip, cleft palate and other facial deformities globally and in the United States. Our Dancing Stars this year include Ann Christian Johns, Gisela Hood, Karen Odom, Merikay Hunt Tillman, Sam Tucker, Dr. James (Jay) Wyatt, Justin Outling, Matt Logan, Dr. Matthew Wagoner, Frank Harris, Joe Curran and Carolyn Woodruff.

Our celebrity emcees for the event will be Cindy Farmer and Chad Tucker of WGHP Fox 8 News. Last year’s “Dancing with the Carolina Stars” event raised $250,000 which provided surgery for more than 1,000 children.

We will be auctioning a David Yurman bracelet, courtesy of Fink’s Jewelers, and 2 tickets to the Finale of Dancing with the Stars in Hollywood, California. If you cannot attend the event and want to submit a bid for these items please call the Operation Smile office at 336-691-8188 with your instructions.

For additional information and to support your favorite dancer, please visit www.operationsmile.org/dancing

About Operation Smile

Operation Smile, headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, is an international medical charity with a presence in more than 60 countries, whose global network of thousands of credentialed medical volunteers from more than 80 countries is dedicated to helping improve the health and lives of children. Since its founding in 1982, Operation Smile has provided more than 220,000 free surgical procedures for children and young adults born with cleft lip, cleft palate and other facial deformities. To build long-term sufficiency in resource poor environments, Operation Smile trains doctors and local medical professionals in its partner countries so they are empowered to treat their local communities. Operation Smile also donates medical equipment, supplies and provides year-round medical treatment through its worldwide centers