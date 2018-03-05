North Carolina Museums and Historic Attractions Survey Has Triad Area Leaders

(Last Updated On: March 5, 2018)

For the fourth year in a row, Raleigh’s North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences again ranks as the State’s most visited historic attraction according to the Carolina Publishing and Associates annual survey. During 2017 the Museum reported 946,486 visitors. Fort Macon State Park in Atlantic Beach ranked as the second most visited attraction with 896,682 visitors.

NC Museum of Natural Sciences Again Leads

North Carolina Zoo, Asheboro Ranked 4th

Greensboro Science Center, Greensboro Ranked 11th

The 2017 survey is the 14th annual ranking. Biltmore, located in Asheville, no longer reports attendance totals, and are not included in the survey.

1. NC Museum of Natural Sciences, Raleigh, 946,486.

2. Fort Macon State Park, Atlantic Beach, 896,682.

3. Fort Fisher State Historic Site, Kure Beach, 871,676.

4. North Carolina Zoo, Asheboro, 860,148.

5. Discovery Place, Charlotte, 715,453.

6. Marbles Kids Museum, Raleigh, 690,629.

7. NC Museum of History, Raleigh, 579,236.

8. Museum of Life and Science, Durham, 574,884.

9. North Carolina Museum of Art, Raleigh, 495,696.

10. North Carolina Arboretum, Asheville, 494,532.

11. Greensboro Science Center, Greensboro, 434,718.

12. Wright Brothers National Memorial, Kill Devils Hill, 413,387.

13. North Carolina Aquarium at Pine Knoll Shores, Pine Knoll Shoes, 390,012.

14. NC Aquarium at Roanoke Island, Manteo, 306,376. .

15. Grandfather Mountain, Linville, 287,611.

16. Battleship North Carolina, Wilmington, 286,772.

17. NC Maritime Museums, Beaufort, Hatteras, Southport, 279,985.

18. NC Aquarium at Fort Fisher, Kure Beach, 275,166.

19. Fort Raleigh National Historic Site, Manteo, 274,981.

20. Chimney Rock State Park, Chimney Rock, 253,715.

21. Tryon Palace, New Bern, 249,233.

22. Daniel Stowe Botanical Gardens, Belmont, 215,233.

23. Old Salem Museums and Gardens, Winston-Salem, 204,601.

24. Kaleideum, Winston-Salem, 189,134.

25. Schiele Museum of Natural History and Planetarium, Gastonia, 185,577.

26. Jennette’s Pier, Nags Head, 179,329.

27. Linville Caverns, Marion, 177,642.

28. Cherokee Cultural Attractions, Cherokee, 161,146.

29. NASCAR Hall of Fame, Charlotte, 157,186.

30. NC Transportation Museum, Spencer, 143,282.

In addition to the annual survey, Carolina Publishing and Associates publishes Carolina Field Trips Magazine and the Carolina Heritage Guide.