North Eugene Street to reopen to traffic on June 28 at 4:00pm

After nearly three months of closure to traffic, the 400 block of North Eugene Street will reopen to motorists on Wednesday June 28 at 4pm.

The reopening ceremony will feature a Ribbon Cutting by Mayor Nancy Vaughan. Ice cold Old Fashioned lemonade, watermelon, authentic Greek food samplers, and much more will be provided by the three local merchants located in the 400 block of North Eugene Street. The merchants are The Acropolis Restaurant, Select Cycle, and Orrell Design.

Representatives of Greensboro City Council, Greensboro City Manager’s Office. Downtown Greensboro, Inc, multiple local media outlets, and others will attend this event.

As it is hoped Wednesday June 28 at 4:00pm will be a really busy time the “Big Party” for the ReOpening will come a few days later on Friday, July 7 when the three merchants will host a Block Party with live bands, food, and several surprises. The event, which begins at 7:00pm, will be held in the parking lots connecting Orrell Design and Select Cycle on North Eugene Street (near the intersection with West Smith Street). This is also the same evening that Downtown Greensboro, Inc. will host First Friday on Battleground Avenue near The Undercurrent Restaurant and Zeto Wine. The two locations are within a block of each so come out and enjoy lots to do.

The Greensboro Grasshoppers will host The Lakewood BlueClaws at a home baseball game that evening as well. First National Bank Field, home to The Greensboro Grasshoppers, is directly across the street from the “Big Party”.

“After months of enduring no vehicular traffic, plenty of noise, and lots of dirt it will be exciting to see things open up and customers once again feel welcome into our stores. We want to welcome people back with a big “Thank You”! Many thanks to the loyal clients who stuck with us during a very trying time.” say owners of The Acropolis Restaurant, Select Cycle, and Orrell Design.