Noted cookbook author schedules events in Winston-Salem

Winston-Salem N.C. – Nancie McDermott, noted southern culinary figure and author of the iconic cookbooks “Southern Cakes” and “Southern Pies” will be in Winston-Salem, Wednesday, July 26, for appearances at Mary’s Gourmet Diner and Southern Home and Kitchen.

McDermott will talk about her latest book, FRUIT: A Savor the South Cookbook, by UNC Press and demonstrate recipes from it at Mary’s Gourmet Diner on Trade Street at 10 a.m. This event is a part of The Winston-Salem Journal Local Food series. It is free and open to the public and will include a tasting. Journal Food Editor Michael Hastings will emcee. A representative of Bookmarks will be present with books for purchase and signing.

From 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. McDermott will be at Southern Home and Kitchen at Thruway Shopping Center for an open house tasting and book signing. This event is free and open to the public. From 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. McDermott will teach a class there celebrating her new book, “FRUIT.” This is a paid event with advance registration required. Cost is $55 per person. She will demonstrate five recipes. To register call Southern Home and Kitchen at 336.777.3660 or drop by the store.

McDermott will start her day in the Triad doing live remotes with Shannon Smith from WGHP FOX 8 from Mary’s Gourmet Diner in Winston-Salem between 8:00 a.m. and 10:00 p.m. She will demonstrate three recipes: Strawberry Shrub, Fresh Peach Chutney on Biscuits and Blueberry Slump with Chantilly Cream. These recipes will be on her menu at the 10:00 am. public event at Mary’s and also will be posted on the FOX 8 website.

McDermott is a Piedmont North Carolina native and a graduate of UNC Chapel Hill. A former Peace Corps volunteer in Thailand, she also focuses on the cooking of Thailand and the culinary traditions of Southeast Asia. A contributing editor for Saveur and Edible Piedmont, she writes for magazines and newspapers including Fine Cooking, Cooks Illustrated, Bon Appetit, Every Day with Rachael Ray, and The Art of Eating, and for newspapers including the Philadelphia Inquirer and the Los Angeles Times.

A frequent guest chef on television shows nationwide, she has led a Thai market tour for “Epicurious” on the Discovery Channel, and played the Cake Detective on the Coconut Cake episode of Alton Brown’s award winning “Good Eats.”

She teaches cooking classes around the country, and her online video cooking classes are featured on Craftsy.com. Nancie’s 14 cookbooks include her 2015 book, “Southern Soups and Stews,” which was long-listed for the Pat Conroy Cookbook Awards by the Southern Independent Booksellers Alliance and was a Finalist for Best American Cookbook in the IACP Cookbook Awards.

The founder of Culinary Historians of Piedmont North Carolina, Nancie is a member of the International Association of Culinary Professionals, The Women’s Culinary Alliance, Les Dames d’Escoffier, and the Southern Foodways Alliance. She lives with her family in Chapel Hill NC. Her website and blog are at http://nanciemcdermott.com