Novant Health offers free Pap test and HPV screening for uninsured women over the age of 30

Women in the Triad who are uninsured and over the age of 30 are invited to receive a free cervical cancer screening on Thursday, Jan. 19, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Uninsured women who are eligible to receive a free Pap test and human papillomavirus (HPV) screening must have received their last test over three years ago in order to follow American Cancer Society guidelines. It is also recommended that women have a primary care provider who can receive their exam results.

HPV can cause changes to cells in a woman’s cervix. Over many years, abnormal cells can develop into cancer if they are not found and treated. A woman cannot see or feel HPV or changes to cervical cells. However, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that, by receiving a Pap test, women can be screened for changes to cells before cancer develops.

“Prevention and early detection is the key to effectively prevent and treat cervical cancer. This screening gives uninsured women an opportunity to have an active part in their healthcare,” said Robin Atkinson, gynecologic cancer nurse navigator at Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center.

There is no cost to receive an exam. LabCorp donated all medical supplies and Novant Health providers volunteer their time to perform the screening. Screenings will be given at the Novant Health Derrick L. Davis Cancer Center, located on the campus of Forsyth Medical Center at 1010 Bethesda Court in Winston-Salem.

All women should begin cervical cancer testing at age 21. The American Cancer Society recommends that women follow these guidelines to help find cervical cancer early.

Space is limited. To register, call Robin Atkinson at 336-718-8585.