Old Salem Harvest Day Oct. 14

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C.– Visit Old Salem Museums & Gardens for an autumn Harvest Day on Saturday, Oct. 14 from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Enjoy a fun-filled day of autumn inspired special hands-on activities and historic demonstrations. As part of the Harvest Day celebrations the Homowo Heritage Festival, a celebration of African American foodways and culture, will take place from noon to 3 p.m.

Harvest Day will be filled with historic demonstrations and hands-on activities for the whole family including:

· Participating in shelling corn cobs

· Helping to stuff a corn husk mattress

· Exploring Old Salem’s award-winning gardens in the fall and seeing how fall harvests were used

· Learning about brewing in the 18th century

· Visiting the apothecary and learning about early medicine

· Watching a botanical watercolor artist

· Seeing historic trades demonstrations

· Meeting representatives from Century Farms Orchards discussing heirloom and heritage apple varieties

· Buying apples from Levering Orchard from Ararat, Virginia

· And more!

At the Homowo Heritage Festival, visitors will have a chance to:

· Enjoy food tastings of authentic African dishes, African American soul food and vegetable dishes prepared by community garden groups.

· Experience African drumming and dancing.

· Take part in hands-on activities such as okra painting, games and displays.

· Meet representatives from The NC Gourd Society who will have a display of gourd varieties and crafted gourds, along with information on growing your own.

Harvest Day activities are included with an All-In-One ticket, which is $27 for adults and $13 for students ages 4-18 (free for Friends of Old Salem). Tickets can be purchased online at oldsalem.org or at the Visitor Center at 900 Old Salem Rd. For more information, please contact (336) 721-7350 or info@oldsalem.org.

# # #

About Old Salem

Old Salem Museums & Gardens is one of America’s most comprehensive history attractions. Its museums—the Historic Town of Salem, the Museum of Early Southern Decorative Arts (MESDA), and the Gardens at Old Salem—engage visitors in an educational and memorable historical experience about those who lived and worked in the early South. Old Salem Museums & Gardens is located at 600 South Main Street in Winston-Salem. For more information call 336-721-7300 or visit oldsalem.org.

# # #