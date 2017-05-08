Old Salem Museums & Gardens Spring Festival and Pottery Fair on the Square

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (MAY 8, 2017) – Old Salem Museums & Gardens will host its annual Spring Festival, this year titled “A Community of Health,” on Saturday, May 20 from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. throughout the Historic District. The day will be full of activities for all ages and promises to be an educational and fun event for the whole family. The Spring Festival is a ticketed event and all Spring Festival activities are included with All-in-One tickets, which are $27 for adults and $13 for students.

In conjunction with the Festival, Old Salem is also hosting its seventh annual Pottery Fair on the Square on the same day. The Pottery Fair is included in the price of an Old Salem All-in-One ticket or is $5 per person for ages 13 and up. The Pottery Fair will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. More than 30 potters from across North Carolina will display and sell their utilitarian and art pottery on Salem Square. With a variety of potters participating, it is the perfect place to shop for unique gifts for Father’s Day, spring graduates, and summer brides and grooms. In the event of rain and/or strong wind, the Fair will be relocated to the concourse of the Old Salem Visitor Center at 900 Old Salem Road.

The ticketed Spring Festival, “A Community of Health,” celebrates the newly reopened Doctor’s House and its new exhibition “The Moravian Way of Health and Healing,” which demonstrates for the first time the Moravians’ holistic approach to health and healing—a physical, spiritual, and psychological system that developed over time and was unequaled in America in the late 1700s and the early 1800s.

In addition, attendees will have a chance to participate in a variety of activities centered on the health and healing practices of early Salem, including:

Learning about the early Hortus Medicus, medical garden

medical garden Participating in hands-on activities including making herbal tea

Learning about medical treatments and seeing demonstrations of both doctors’ practices and home health remedies

Observing historic trades demonstrations

Strolling through the beautiful Gardens at Old Salem

And much more!

Purchase tickets online for the Spring Festival at oldsalem.org or at the Visitor Center (900 Old Salem Road). For more information, please visit oldsalem.org, call 336-721-7300 or email info@oldsalem.org.

About Old Salem – Old Salem Museums & Gardens is one of America’s most comprehensive history attractions. Its museums—the Historic Town of Salem, the Museum of Early Southern Decorative Arts (MESDA), and the Gardens at Old Salem—engage visitors in an educational and memorable historical experience about those who lived and worked in the early South. Old Salem Museums & Gardens is located at 600 South Main Street in Winston-Salem. For more information call 336-721-7300 or visit oldsalem.org.