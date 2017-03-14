Old Salem to Offer Shredding Services on April 14

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (MARCH 14, 2017) – Old Salem Museums & Gardens is holding a Community Shred Day on Friday, April 14 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the parking lot of the Old Salem Visitor Center at 900 Old Salem Road. Old Salem’s Community Shred Day is being held in collaboration with Archive Information Management.

Old Salem’s Community Shred Day is a great opportunity to clean out your home or office while supporting preservation and education at Old Salem Museums & Gardens. The cost is $5 per bag. All donations in support of Old Salem Museums & Gardens will be accepted.

For more information, call Tabatha Renegar at 336-721-7352 or email trenegar@oldsalem.org.

About Old Salem – Old Salem Museums & Gardens is one of America’s most comprehensive history attractions. Its museums—the Historic Town of Salem, the Museum of Early Southern Decorative Arts (MESDA), and the Gardens at Old Salem—engage visitors in an educational and memorable historical experience about those who lived and worked in the early South. Old Salem Museums & Gardens is located at 600 South Main Street in Winston-Salem. For more information call 336-721-7300 or visit oldsalem.org.