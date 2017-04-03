Old Salem to Present Mutts in the Meadow

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (MARCH 28, 2017) – Old Salem Museums & Gardens is presenting an afternoon for dogs and their owners called Mutts in the Meadow Sun., April 30 from noon to 4 p.m. in the Tavern Meadow at 812 South Main Street. Admission to this event is free. Friendly, leashed dogs of all sizes are invited to come to Old Salem for a fun afternoon with professional photo opportunities, vendors, and canine professionals. The first 50 dogs will receive a “wag bag” filled with treats provided by the vendors.

Old Salem’s Winkler Bakery will be introducing Old Salem dog biscuits, a new treat for canines, which will be available for purchase.

Dog training demonstrations by Elite Canine will take place at 12:30, 1:30, and 2:30 p.m. Agility displays by Awesome Pawsabilities will take place at 1, 2, and 3 p.m. The Winston-Salem Police Department will bring a member of their K9 Unit.

Attendees can support Old Salem through donation opportunities including having their dog photographed with Old Salem Costumed Interpreters and an “Ask a Vet” booth with Dr. LeFevre from Ard-Vista Animal Hospital.

Exhibitors includeArd-Vista Animal Hospital, Catch a Spark Photography, Celeste Teal Creations, Elite Canine, Forsyth Humane Society, Freedom Dog Fence, Four Paws Up Peace of Mind Dog Training, Awesome Pawsabilities, K9 Doggie Bakery, The Natural Dog, Pups and Purrs, Mt. Tabor Boarding & Grooming, Southern Crafted, StudioSRV, Triad Happy Tails Magazine, and You.Dog.Me.

A food truck vendor also will be at the Tavern Meadow.

In case of inclement weather, the event will be postponed to May 7.

Anyone interested in becoming a vendor should contact Tabatha Renegar at 336-721-7352or email trenegar@oldsalem.org. Vendor space is limited.

About Old Salem – Old Salem Museums & Gardens is one of America’s most comprehensive history attractions. Its museums—the Historic Town of Salem, the Museum of Early Southern Decorative Arts (MESDA), and the Gardens at Old Salem—engage visitors in an educational and memorable historical experience about those who lived and worked in the early South. Old Salem Museums & Gardens is located at 600 South Main Street in Winston-Salem. For more information call 336-721-7300 or visit oldsalem.org.