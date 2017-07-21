One-Day Family Camp at Old Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C.— Old Salem Museums & Gardens is hosting a One-Day Family Camp on August 5 from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. This camp is suitable for children in grades 3 through 8 and their parents or grandparents.

Discover the past and experience hands-on history with your child or grandchild at Old Salem and make memories that will last a lifetime. Join Old Salem in the pottery to make a pot on the wheel. Feel the glow as you cook in the historic kitchen using 18th-century recipes and hearth cooking techniques (which you will get to eat!). Write with a quill pen and make a corn husk boy or girl doll to take home, and much, much more. Everyone participates in each activity. The pottery that you create will be fired, glazed, and ready for pickup in September.

For more information, contact Darlee Snyder at 336-721-7390 or dsnyder@oldsalem.org . Cost $50 per adult and $50 per child and $45 for Friends of Salem.

About Old Salem Museums & Gardens: Old Salem Museums & Gardens is one of America’s most comprehensive history attractions. Its museums—the Historic Town of Salem, the Museum of Early Southern Decorative Arts (MESDA), and the Gardens at Old Salem—engage visitors in an educational and memorable historical experience about those who lived and worked in the early South. Old Salem Museums & Gardens is located at 600 South Main Street in Winston-Salem. For more information call 336-721-7300 or visit oldsalem.org .

