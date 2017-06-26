One Deceased, One Injured in Shooting Outside Apartments

GREENSBORO, NC (June 26, 2017) – One man is dead, and another person injured, after a shooting in broad daylight outside a Greensboro apartment complex at 901 Benjamin Benson St.

Police were dispatched to area at approximately 12:25 pm after a witness called GM911 to report hearing multiple shots fired. Arriving officers found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound in a vehicle outside the dwelling. Officials began performing CPR on the victim, who was later pronounced deceased at Moses Cone Hospital.

A second victim was transported by personal vehicle to the hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Police are withholding the name of the deceased until next of kin is notified.

Patrol officers and detectives are interviewing witnesses and following leads while Crime Scene Investigators collect evidence.

Anyone with information about this crime is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or text the tip to 274637 using the key word badboyz. All calls to Crime stoppers are completely anonymous, and may result in a reward up to $2,000.

This is the city’s 19 homicide this year.