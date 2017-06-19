Online Volunteer Registration Opens for 2017 National Folk Festival

Approximately 1,500 volunteers needed for the 2017 Festival, in downtown Greensboro from September 8 – 10, 2017

Greensboro, N.C., June 19, 2017— Online volunteer registration opens today for the 2017 National Folk Festival, a FREE, three-day event, running in downtown Greensboro from September 8 – 10, 2017. The 2017 National Folk Festival marks the event’s third historic year in North Carolina.

Building on the success of the past two Festivals, and based on a projected audience of 150,000 or more, ArtsGreensboro hope to secure approximately 1,500 volunteers for the 2017 event.

Volunteers may sign up individually or in groups at nationalfolkfestival.com/volunteer, and indicate the roles they are interested in as well as preferred time slots when registering online. Returning Volunteers who served at the 2016 National Folk Festival have been emailed an individualized link to update the information in our records. Check your inbox for a “volunteer” email from “National Folk Festival.”

Volunteer opportunities at the Festival include Bucket Brigade, Information Services, Soda Sales, Beer and Wine Sales, and Merchandise. Average volunteer shifts are two to four hours, and volunteers may sign up for more than one shift during the three-day Festival.

All volunteers will be asked to attend an orientation session prior to the National Folk Festival weekend. Depending on their area, some volunteers will also participate in special training sessions. Each volunteer will receive a National Folk Festival t-shirt and have the opportunity to create unforgettable memories.

To learn about volunteer roles and to register, prospective volunteers should visit nationalfolkfestival.com/volunteer. For more information on the 2017 National Folk Festival, visit nationalfolkfestival.com. The National Folk Festival will post updates on the Festival’s Facebook page (Facebook.com/NationalFolkFestivalNC), Twitter (twitter.com/NtlFolkFestNC), and Instagram (Instagram.com/nationalfolkfestnc).