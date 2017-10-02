PANERA BREAD LAUNCHES SMALL ORDER DELIVERY IN CENTRAL AND WESTERN NORTH CAROLINA

Panera Bread bakery-cafes in Winston-Salem, Greensboro, High Point, Burlington, Clemmons, Salisbury, Hickory, and Mooresville now delivering to home or office

Ohio-based Covelli Enterprises, the largest franchisee of Panera Bread, announced today the launch of small order delivery in Panera Bread cafés in its Winston-Salem, Greensboro, High Point, Burlington, Clemmons, Salisbury, Hickory, and Mooresville. The new service is part of the company’s Panera 2.0 strategy to improve customer service and accessibility through the use of technology.

This brand new service offers customers the ability to place a single order online and have it delivered directly to them as long as they are within a designated 8-minute delivery radius from the delivery café. Delivery allows customers who may be unable to leave their workplaces or home to enjoy the Panera experience from where they are.

“We hope to be able to reach new customers but also offer this incredibly convenient service to our existing loyal customers unable to make it to the bakery café on a regular basis,” said Sam Covelli, Owner and CEO Covelli Enterprises. “Our goal is to make Panera as accessible as it is craveable.”

This delivery service launched in Covelli’s Dayton, Ohio market in June 2016 and has resulted in tremendous growth in sales volume to the Panera cafés in Dayton. Covelli has also rolled out delivery in its Columbus, Ohio and Cleveland markets, and plans to have all its markets delivering by end of 2017, including Cincinnati and parts of the Carolinas and Georgia.

Delivery requires a minimum order of only $5.00 with the addition of a $3.00 deliver charge. All delivery orders are currently placed online (credit card only) using the Panera Bread app or at panerabread.com<http://panerabread.com/>. Hours of delivery service are set for 11:00 am – 8:00 pm., meaning the first delivery order can be placed at 10:30 am and the last at 7:30 pm. Panera will deliver anywhere within the delivery radius, not just to people’s places of work. Customers often use Panera delivery for lunch deliveries to their place of work and dinner deliveries to their homes.

Covelli Enterprises will hire up to 16 Delivery Team Members (DTMs) at each Winston-Salem, Greensboro, High Point, Burlington, Clemmons, Salisbury, Hickory, and Mooresville Panera Bread location to cover the volume of orders it expects will be added by delivery. Positions are still available. Interested prospective DTMs may apply in-café or online at jobs.panerabread.com<http://jobs.panerabread.com/>.

About Covelli Enterprises – Covelli Enterprises is the largest franchisee of Panera Bread, LLC with more than 300 bakery-cafés in seven states. In 2016, the company donated more than $28 million to charity through unsold bread products for local hunger relief agencies and monetary donations to other non-profit organizations. www.covelli.com<http://www.covelli.com/>