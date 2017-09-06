Panera Bread North Carolina Cafes ‘Chip In’ to support hurricane Harvey relief fund

Twenty-five cents of all Chocolate Chipper cookie sales this September to benefit the Greater Houston Community Foundation in support of flood victims

[Greensboro, NC] September 1,ash 2017 – Covelli Enterprises, the largest franchisee of Panera Bread, announced a special impromptu month-long promotion Friday to support the relief efforts for victims of Hurricane Harvey’s recent devastation in the Houston, Texas area. The company, which operates more than 300 Panera Bread locations in seven US states, will host “Chip in for Houston,” in all of its bakery-cafés beginning September 1, donating 25 cents of the proceeds from every Chocolate Chipper cookie sold to the Greater Houston Community Foundation’s Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund.

The “Chip in for Houston” fundraiser will appear during the entire month of September in all Covelli-owned and operated Panera Bread bakery-cafés including the 15 locations in central and western North Carolina.

“Our hearts are with the people in Houston right now,” said Sam Covelli, CEO of Covelli Enterprises. “It’s important to us to do something in our cafés to support the relief efforts going on down there, even though we have no locations in the area. We are all Texans right now, and we will do all we can to help in this time of need because it’s the right thing to do.”

Throughout the month of September, all central and western North Carolina Panera Bread bakery-cafés will also be collecting change roll up donations at the registers to raise additional funds for the cause.

The Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund was established through the Greater Houston Community Foundation by Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner after receiving an overwhelming number of inquiries from citizens and companies who want to help the flood relief efforts, according to the Greater Houston Community Foundation’s website www.ghcf.org. This fund was sited in a New York Times article on August 28, 2017 as a reputable local organization providing aid for flood victims.

Panera Bread Chocolate Chipper cookies are sold warm and gooey fresh from the oven for $1.99 or can be added to any meal for 99 cents. Twenty-five cents from all Chocolate Chipper cookies sold at either price point during the “Chip in for Houston” fundraiser will benefit the relief fund.

About Covelli Enterprises – Covelli Enterprises is the largest franchisee of Panera Bread, LLC with more than 300 bakery-cafés in seven states. In 2016, the company donated more than $28 million to charity through unsold bread products for local hunger relief agencies and monetary donations to other non-profit organizations. www.covelli.com