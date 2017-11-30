Panera Bread Partners with Toys for Tots for 2017 Holiday Season

(Last Updated On: November 30, 2017)

Covelli Enterprises will be raising funds at café registers for the month of December

Panera Bread’s largest franchisee Covelli Enterprises is set to partner with the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation for the month of December. The partnership will include fundraising through the Change Roll Up program and Community Bread Boxes in all Covelli Panera Bread bakery-cafes. Customers in our North Carolina cafes in Greensboro, Winston-Salem, Burlington, Kernersville, High Point, Clemmons, Boone, Salisbury, and Mooresville can choose to roll up their totals at the end of their transaction to donate their change.

In conjunction with raising cash donations, all participating Covelli markets will send volunteers to purchase and distribute toys alongside Toys for Tots representatives. The North Carolina bakery-cafes participated in a purchasing day at the Toys ‘R’ Us in Greensboro on November 20, helping to purchase more than $5,000 in toys for area children.

For the past 35 years Covelli Enterprises has donated nearly $500,000 to Toys for Tots in Youngstown, Ohio, where the Covelli organization is headquartered. Covelli is proud to expand this partnership by raising funds for the organization in its other participating markets this December.

“It is a true privilege to be able to partner with Toys for Tots in our Panera Bread bakery-cafes,” said Sam Covelli owner and operator of Covelli Enterprises, “We continually strive to give back to those in need in our communities, especially during the holiday season.”

“We are very pleased to welcome Panera Bread as a national corporate sponsor of the 2017 Marine Toys for Tots Campaign,” said retired Marine Colonel Ted Silvester, Vice President of the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation. “Their community service goals certainly align with those the Marine Corps has promoted for nearly 70 years through our Toys for Tots Program.” Silvester concluded, “With their generous support we will be able to fulfill the Christmas holiday dreams of less fortunate children who otherwise might be forgotten.”

About Toys for Tots and the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation – Established in 1947, Toys for Tots is the Marine Corps’ premier community action program and an official activity of the U.S. Marine Corps as well as an official mission of Marine Forces Reserve. The mission of the program is to collect new, unwrapped toys, and distribute those toys as Christmas gifts to less fortunate children. The goal is to deliver, through a new toy at Christmas, a message of hope to less fortunate youngsters that will assist them in becoming responsible, productive, patriotic citizens. Since 1947, the Marine Toys for Tots Program has distributed 512 million toys to 237 million children.

The Marine Toys for Tots Foundation is an IRS recognized 501 (c) (3) not-for-profit charity established in 1991 at the behest of the Marine Corps to support the Marine Toys for Tots Program. The Foundation’s mission is to provide a tangible sign of hope to economically disadvantaged children at Christmas time. Since its inception in 1991, the Foundation has supplemented local toy collections with over 117 million toys valued at over $920,000.

About Covelli Enterprises – Covelli Enterprises operates more than 300 Panera Bread bakery-cafés in seven states. Headquartered in Warren, Ohio, Covelli Enterprises is the single largest franchisee of Panera Bread, LLC. In 2016, Covelli Enterprises donated more than $28 million to hunger relief agencies and non-profit organizations. www.covelli.com