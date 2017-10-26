PANERA BREAD TO OFFER FREE MEALS TO HONOR VETERANS

Covelli Enterprises’ support for military

and veterans exceeds $1 million mark

Central and Western North Carolina – [October 26, 2017], Panera Bread’s largest franchisee Covelli Enterprises will salute those in uniform with free meals on Fri., Nov. 10 in observance of Veterans Day at its 15 Panera Bread locations in Greensboro, High Point, Burlington, Kernersville, Winston-Salem, Clemmons, Boone, Hickory, Salisbury, and Mooresville. The company has made it an annual tradition to honor all veterans and military service members with free You-Pick-Two® meals at its participating bakery-cafés and has exceeded $1 million in food and monetary donations since 2011.

Free meals for veterans and service members began in the Covelli-owned Panera Bread cafes in 2011, and since then the company has given away more than 100,000 free meals to service men and women and veterans. To participate, service members and veterans need only wear their uniform or show their valid Military I.D. or discharge papers at participating Panera Bread locations.

“Although it’s important to us to honor our veterans and military every day, this is a uniquely special opportunity for us and for each of our communities to say thank you,” said Sam Covelli, Owner and Operator of Covelli Enterprises. “This is our chance to give something small back to those who have given so much and sacrificed so greatly for us and for our freedom.”

The complimentary You-Pick-Two® meal will be honored all day on Friday, November 10, the day prior to Veterans Day, and includes a combination of any two half portions soup, salad, sandwiches, flatbreads, or mac and cheese.

About Covelli Enterprises – Covelli Enterprises operates more than 300 Panera Bread bakery-cafés in seven states. Headquartered in Warren, Ohio, Covelli Enterprises is the single largest franchisee of Panera Bread, LLC. In 2016, Covelli Enterprises donated more than $28 million to hunger relief agencies and non-profit organizations. www.covelli.com