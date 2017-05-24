PARISIAN PROMENADE -Join Greensboro Beautiful for a spring stroll in Bicentennial Garden- -Experience Greensboro’s own  ”Paris in the Springtime”- 

Greensboro – Bring your family and friends to the Tanger Family Bicentennial Garden on Sunday, June 4th for a truly unique spring stroll. Greensboro Beautiful is bringing Paris to Greensboro when it presents Parisian Promenade on Sunday afternoon, June 4th from Noon-5 p.m. in Tanger Family Bicentennial Garden. Admission is free!

Experience the sights, smells, and sounds of a spring afternoon in Paris – all in our own Bicentennial Garden. This festive event highlights nature and artistry at its finest – complete with a brilliant display of the garden in full bloom and artists along the garden walkways. Local painters and photographers will exhibit and sell their works. There will be a mime, a strolling accordion player, and hoola hoop artists wandering the sidewalks. Sabrina Woods, local aerial artist, will join us again this year. She will be swinging 20 feet above the ground in the Caldwell lawn area!!

Our three food café has something to satisfy everyone’s palate – crepes, cheesecake, French pastries, smoothies, lemonades, hot dogs, and even Italian Ices. New this year will be the availability, for purchase, of wine and beer.

The Children’s Area will delight kids of all ages with Tic Tac Toe, art activities, family games, seed planting, and sidewalk chalk art.

History will come alive this year at the David & Rachel Caldwell Historical Center located adjacent to the Garden. The Greensboro Historical Museum will highlight local historical figures and feature turn-of-the-century children’s games.

Join us for our “Poodle Parade” at 3 pm. Poodles (and other dogs) of all sizes are welcome to participate in the parade, and must be on a leash and accompanied by a responsible dog handler.

Please be sure to follow signs to convenient parking. A complimentary shuttle service will be available throughout the afternoon. Handicap parking will be available in the Bicentennial Garden parking lot. Please look for and use the recycling containers for your bottles and cans.

Don’t miss this truly unique event in one of Greensboro’s premiere gardens. Plan now to bring your family, friends, and neighbors to the Bicentennial Garden on Sunday, June 4 from Noon-5pm. Parisian Promenade is a project of Greensboro Beautiful, Inc. and the Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department, sponsored by the Tanger Family Foundation with support from WFDD Public Radio.

For more information, call the City Beautiful office at 336-373-2199, or visit the Greensboro Beautiful website at: www.greensborobeautiful.org.