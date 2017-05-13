PART Celebrates Clean Air Month with Commute Challenge

Greensboro, N.C. – The month of May is National Clean Air Month. To recognize and celebrate the positive impact alternative commuting options have on our air quality, the Piedmont Authority for Regional Transportation (PART) will sponsor a week-long social media campaign and contest focused on clean commuting.

Monday, May 15 through Friday, May 19 Facebook users are invited to post a picture of themselves to PART’s Facebook page that captures their clean commute – commuting any other way than in a single-occupancy vehicle. Taking public transportation, vanpooling, carpooling, walking, biking, and telecommuting are examples of clean commuting that Piedmont Triad residents are encouraged to try. Each day during the week, a posted picture will be chosen at random to win the prize of the day. The prizes include an Amazon Fire Stick, an Echo Dot, a Garmin Vivofit, an Amazon Fire Tablet, and Beats by Dre Earbuds.

For more information about the Clean Air Month Commute Challenge and to see the rules and restrictions, visit http://www.partnc.org/cleancommute/.

PART provides an important public service for the community and continues to enhance the quality of transportation in the Triad. Learn more at www.partnc.org.