PART holds Ribbon Cutting Event May 17 for Coble Transportation Center

The Piedmont Authority for Regional Transportation (PART) and Board of Trustees honored and remembered Howard Coble at the Ribbon Cutting Ceremony on the morning of May 17th for the Coble Intermodal Transportation Center.

The facility is named in honor of former US Congressman Howard Coble for his decades of public service to the citizens of NC, and for his support of mobility choices in the Piedmont Triad. The transportation center will be the main hub for PART Express Bus Routes and Airport Area Shuttles that connect the Piedmont Triad Region to PTI Airport, Amtrak, Greyhound, and City Transit Agencies.

During the ribbon cutting ceremony remarks were made by Dan Besse, Chairman, PART Board of Trustees & Member, Winston-Salem City Council; Julie Emmons, District Director, Office of Congressman Mark Walker; Mike Fenley, Field Representative, Office of US Senator Richard Burr; Andrew Perkins Jr., Member, NCDOT Board of Transportation & Member, PART Board of Trustees; Keith Melton, Acting Director of Planning, FTA Region IV; Scott Rhine, PART Executive Director and Ray Coble, Brother of Howard Coble.

“The PART Agency and the PART Board of Trustees are honored to be cutting our ribbon dedicating this new Intermodal Transportation Facility (ITC) being named after a Great man, Congressional Leader, and enduring friend J. Howard Coble. The Coble ITC will always be embedded to recognize the dedication that Congressman Coble committed to improving our transportation systems, and the public services we provide to North Carolinians. Our PARTners from the Federal Transit Administration and NCDOT have provided the opportunity for the extraordinary construction by our General Contractor – BAR Construction to build this impressive facility in remembrance of Congressman Howard Coble for many years into the future.” –Scott Rhine, PART Executive Director

The Coble Transportation Center will open to the public on July 3rd with enhanced and expanded PART Express service.

View a few more photos from the event here: https://piedmontauthority.sharefile.com/d-s9785cf355c64fa3b

PART provides an important public service for the community and continues to enhance the quality of transportation in the Triad. Learn more at www.partnc.org.