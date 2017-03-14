PART Joins NCDOT to Promote Train Traveler Last Mile Program

Greensboro, N.C. – The Piedmont Authority for Regional Transportation (PART), along with ten other transit systems in the state, are partnering with NCDOT Rail Division to implement a last mile program for rail passengers.

Beginning Saturday, March 18, 2017, passengers will have the opportunity to use a new transfer pass to complete their journeys. The transfer pass will be available to passengers at no additional charge and is valid for one ride and one transfer on local transit systems on the day of travel. Passengers riding the Piedmont and Carolinian trains should request the pass from conductors while on the train and present the pass when boarding the transit partner’s bus.

“PART is pleased to be PARTnering with NCDOT Rail Division to create a seamless mobility experience for passengers traveling on the train and to enrich cooperation among transit agencies statewide” said Scott Rhine, Executive Director of PART.

The pass can be used with the following transit partners:

· GoRaleigh

· GoCary

· GoTriangle

· GoDurham

· Piedmont Authority for Regional Transportation

· Greensboro Transit Authority and Higher Education Area Transit

· High Point Transit System

· Rowan Transit System

· Salisbury Transit System

· Concord Kannapolis Area Transit

· Charlotte Area Transit System

For more information about the last mile program, visit http://www.partnc.org/lastmile/.

PART provides an important public service for the community and continues to enhance the quality of transportation in the Triad.