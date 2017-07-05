Patrick Rock announces Reunion July 15 show at The Crown at the Caroline Theatre

On Saturday, July 15, join Patrick and his great friends Alex McKinney (Athenaeum), Joey Barnes (Daughtry), George Westberry (The Deluge, None The Wiser), Joshua Reynolds (Swan Brothers, Ty England) for an evening of music spanning Patrick’s past catalog. This is a night to celebrate the fans, friends and music that brought them all together in the first place.

At The Crown at the Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St.

Doors: 8:00pm – Music: 8:30pm

Opening act: Autopilot

Tickets: $10

Tickets available at carolinatheatre.com and facebook.com/CarolinaTheatre

Patrick Rock is a singer/songwriter whose career playing music in and around the Greensboro area spans well over 20 years. During that time, Patrick has released 4 albums of original songs and is currently working on a 5th album due out later this year. After years of winning over local crowds with his energetic live shows, it’s time to bring the magic back with this full band performance.

For more information on Patrick Rock, visit patrickrockmusic.com.