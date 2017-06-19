Patrick Rush from Triad Financial Advisors to Serve as March of Dimes Signature Chefs Auction Chair

Culinary Event Raises Funds To Help Give Every Baby A Fighting Chance

(Greensboro, NC, June 19k, 2017) — The March of the Dimes is pleased to announce that Patrick Rush, of Greensboro will serve as the chair for the Signature Chefs Auction in Greenville. As the event chair, Patrick will play an integral role in raising awareness and funds to advance the research and educational programs at the core of the March of Dimes efforts to prevent preterm birth and birth defects.

Patrick Rush is the CEO of Triad Financial Advisors. TFA is a nationally recognized wealth management firm with a mission to help clients, employees and the community live with intention. Patrick is married to Dr. Christina Rush and together they have three children, Havana (6) and twin boys Walker & Quincy (2). Havana’s premature birth was the catalyst for Patrick to become involved with the March of Dimes. Havana was born at 26 weeks, weighing only 1.5 pounds. She spent 124 days in the NICU at Forsyth Medical Center before being released with an oxygen tank and monitor. Since her birth, Patrick has served on various March of Dimes Leadership Teams, as well as being the Ambassador Family for the 2016 Signature Chefs Event. He is currently the Chair of the 2017 Signature Chefs Event, and TFA will serve as the Presenting Sponsor in consecutive years. In addition, TFA has consistently been one of the top corporate fundraisers for Guilford County’s annual March for Babies walk. Havana has changed Patrick’s life, and he is passionate about giving every baby a fighting chance to not just survive, but live with intention.

“I am so honored to be serving as the chair for the Signature Chefs Auction to benefit the March of Dimes, said Rush.“ This event offers the unique opportunity to experience the diverse culinary talent in Greensboro while celebrating and supporting a great cause. I am thrilled and honored to be working with a group of generous volunteers and gifted chefs who are committed to our mission to help give every baby a fighting chance.”

March of Dimes Signature Chefs Auction will be held on September 27, 2017 at 6 PM at the Empire Room.

Funds raised by Signature Chefs Auction help support prenatal wellness programs, research grants, neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) family support programs and advocacy efforts for moms and babies.

Today, one in every ten U.S. infants is born premature, including more than 12,000 in North Carolina. The March of Dimes is committed to funding research to find the answers to problems that continue to threaten the lives and health of babies.

In addition to Presenting Sponsor Triad Financial Advisors, sponsors of note include Platinum Sponsor Ann and George Clapp Foundation, Media Sponsor WXII News 12, Bronze Sponsors Steven Hatcher & Sona Isharani, The Oral Surgery Institute, Grinz Orthodontist and Marsh & McLennan Agency LLC.

Tables of ten for the event are $1500, and individual tickets for the event are $150 per person. For more information, visit signaturechefs.org/greensboro or contact the March of Dimes office at (336) 231-3764.

About the March of Dimes

The March of Dimes works to improve the health of babies by preventing birth defects, premature birth and infant mortality. The March of Dimes is the leading nonprofit organization for pregnancy and baby health. For more than 75 years, moms and babies have benefited from March of Dimes research, education, vaccines, and breakthroughs. For the latest resources and information, visit marchofdimes.org or nacersano.org. Find us on Facebook and Twitter.