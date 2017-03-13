PAUL SIMON LIVE IN CONCERT JUNE 6 IN CHARLOTTE

TICKETS ON SALE FRIDAY 10AM

Paul Simon will play Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre on June 6. Tickets go on sale Friday March 17 at 10am at LiveNation.com, via the Live Nation app, Ticketmaster, the PNC Music Pavilion and Fillmore Charlotte box offices or by phone 800-745-3000.

For more information or to purchase tickets go to livenation.com

# # #

About Live Nation Entertainment – Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world’s leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, Live Nation Advertising & Sponsorship and Artist Nation Management. For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com.