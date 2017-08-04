Philadelphia Man Arrested for Fatal Shooting on NC A&T University Campus

GREENSBORO, NC (Aug. 4, 2017) – A Philadelphia man was taken in to custody at his home this morning by the US Marshals and charged with First Degree Murder for the fatal shooting of Kimeko Dejuan James on April 20.

Samad Rahim Dawson, 20, was a NC A&T State University student at the time of the homicide. His connection to James is unclear. Any motive has not yet been established.

James, who was not a NC A&T University student, was found by campus police suffering from life-threatening injuries in a vehicle near Pride Hall at approximately 11:30 pm that evening. He was transported to Moses Cone Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Tips provided through Crime Stoppers and information from members of the public helped police develop enough evidence to connect Dawson to the shooting.

Dawson is pending extradition to North Carolina.