Piedmont Chamber Singers presents Spring Concert to end 39th Season

WINSTON-SALEM – Piedmont Chamber Singers ends their 39th season, “Strings Attached,” with a Spring Concert on April 29. The concert will be presented at Ardmore Baptist Church at 7:30 p.m. and will feature English composer Arthur Bliss’s Pastoral “Lie Strewn the White Flocks.”

The program will celebrate images of nature, and include texts by poets Sara Teasdale, Odell Shepard, Henry Vaughan, and others. It will also include works by composers Elaine Hagenberg, Oscar Weil, Edward Elgar, and local composer Sally Morris. Keeping with the “Strings Attached” theme, a small orchestra of local symphony players as well as mezzo-soprano and former PCS core singer Amber Engel will join PCS.

“Lie Strewn the White Flocks” by Arthur Bliss was composed in 1928 on the advice of Harold Brooke, a director of Novello’s (a publishing house) and conductor of a small choir in London. The pastoral draws on texts from poets Ben Johnson, John Fletcher, Robert Nichols, and Theocritus, among others. “In this short choral work I have tried as far as possible to vary the vocal texture in each section,” Bliss said in his program note to this piece. Seldom heard in the United States, this will be the first time Piedmont Chamber Singers will perform the piece.

A reception will follow the performance to honor season sponsor Bailey & Thomas, Attorneys & Counsellors at Law.

To purchase tickets, please contact Piedmont Chamber Singers at 336-722-4022 or by email at manager@piedmontchambersingers. Or visit PCS online at www.piedmontchambersingers.org/tickets/.