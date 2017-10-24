Piedmont Opera presents Yoga for Veterans

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. –Join Piedmont Opera and the Veterans Yoga Project for an all-level, community yoga class honoring our Veterans and the cast of performing veterans from the Pulitzer Prize-winning opera, “Silent Night.” This event kicks off Veterans Gratitude Week on November 3- 21, 2017.

Veterans are invited to the free yoga session at the Opera House on 636 Holly Avenue, Winston-Salem, at noon on October 30th lead by Neal Haberman, Instructor VYP, and Elisabeth Parker are leading the class. The session is one hour.

This event is in conjunction with Piedmont Opera’s new production and North Carolina premiere of Mark Campbell and Kevin Puts’s Pulitzer Prize-winning contemporary opera, Silent Night. Based on the 2005 French film Joyeux Noël, the opera tells the story of actual events from World War I when Christmas unites opposing soldiers for a spontaneous ceasefire on Christmas Eve. It also commemorates the 100th anniversary of the US’s entrance into World War 1. Silent Night opens on October 27that at 8:00 PM and runs October 29th at 2:00 PM and October 31st at 7:30 PM. Ticketing information at PiedmontOpera.org.

The Veterans Yoga Project is an educational and advocacy organization dedicated to improving the health and well-being of military veterans.

Working in partnership with veterans, active-duty military personnel, student veterans’ organizations, and other non-profit organizations, VYP-trained instructors teach over 100 free yoga classes each week for veterans and their families. By providing support to all veterans, whether they are currently struggling with severe symptoms, or they are focused on increasing resilience and giving back to others, Veterans Yoga Project is doing its part to serve those who have served. Call Piedmont Opera for more information at 336.725.7101.