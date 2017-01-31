Piedmont Opera receives $100,000 anonymous donation

It looks like the greatest operatic hero in the Triad this season comes armed with a checkbook!

General Director and Principal Conductor James Allbritten announced today that an anonymous donor has stepped forward with a $100,000 donation to the company.

“The long-range health of Piedmont Opera has become one of the company’s primary goals. This donor has helped us take another step to ensure the opera remains a vibrant part of the arts scene here in the Triad,” said Allbritten.

The donation is restricted to replace the Norman and Matilda Anne Nickel Johnson Trust, bequeathed to the opera in 2005 in memory of Norman and Matilda Johnson. Norman Johnson was the founder of Piedmont Opera and for 18 years served as its general director. He also served as the director of opera at the University of North Carolina School of the Arts. In his 40-year career, he was also the director of the Denver Lyric Opera. This trust has provided operational expenses for the company on an annual basis. The anonymous donation will be used to extend the life of the trust.

This is the second large-scale donation that Piedmont Opera has received within the last three years. In 2014, Jane T. Hanes donated a $400,000 historic home located in downtown Winston-Salem which has become the company’s offices.

– A press release.