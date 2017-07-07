Piedmont Wind Symphony Moves to New Downtown Office

Winston-Salem, NC (July 7, 2017) – The Piedmont Wind Symphony is proud to announce they have moved to a new downtown office located at 305 W 4th Street, Unit 1B, in the Chatham Building. The new location has PWS neighboring fellow arts non-profits a/perture and RiverRun International Film Festival.

The move comes after almost 27 years of having an office inside PWS founder Rob Simon’s store, Windsor Jewelers. “We are so grateful for the office space that Rob has donated to PWS over the years,” said Music Director, Matthew Troy. “We are thrilled to have our own space in the heart of the ‘City of the Arts’ as we continue to grow. We look forward to new opportunities that could develop from our move to a more visible space.”

Interim Executive Director, Meghan Parsons, led the search for the new office. “We’re very excited to be in such a wonderful location,” said Parsons. “We are glad to be next door to our friends at a/perture and RiverRun International Film Festival. We are in great company.”

About Piedmont Wind Symphony

For 28 years, the Piedmont Wind Symphony (PWS) has provided excellence in the performance of symphonic music for the Piedmont of North Carolina and continues this tradition for the 28th season under the leadership of Music Director, Maestro Matthew Troy. Maestro Troy is known for his innovative and engaging programming to make great music accessible to all audiences. Each season the PWS presents Classical concerts, Holiday Pops with world-renowned artists, and Special Event Gala concerts, as well as educational and community engagement outreach. The Piedmont Wind Symphony is proud to be a funded partner of the Arts Council of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County. For more information about the Piedmont Wind Symphony visit www.piedmontwindsymphony.com.

About Maestro Matthew Troy

Maestro Matthew Troy is one of the most versatile and active conductors in America today. He has conducted extensively in the United States for a wide variety of performances. On the podiums of the Rochester Philharmonic, North Carolina Symphony, Portland Symphony, Greensboro Symphony, Oklahoma City Philharmonic, UNC School of the Arts Symphony, Salisbury Symphony, and was the conductor for the Cannon Music Camp in 2015 and 2016. Troy is familiar to local audiences due to his previous work as Associate Conductor with the Winston-Salem Symphony from 2009-2014. In this role he conducted on Classics, Pops, Handel’s Messiah, Discovery, Education, Holiday Pops, Side-by-Side, and Special Event Gala concerts. Recently Troy was selected to conduct the Oklahoma All-State Orchestra for 2016, the North Carolina Regional Honors Orchestra. This year he had conducting appearances in Tennessee and Alaska.