Piedmont Wind Symphony to Perform Holiday Concert with Jazz Legend Dee Dee Bridgewater

(Last Updated On: November 20, 2017)

Winston-Salem, NC (November 2017) – The Piedmont Wind Symphony (PWS); under the direction of Music Director & Conductor, Maestro Matthew Troy; will present Happy Holidays with Dee Dee Bridgewater, on Sat., Dec. 16, 2017 at 7:30 PM. The performance will take place in Reynolds Auditorium located at 301 Hawthorne Rd NW, Winston-Salem, NC.

The Piedmont Wind Symphony continues the tradition of bringing world-class artists to our community during the holiday season with internationally renowned jazz vocalist, triple Grammy winner, and Tony winner, Dee Dee Bridgewater. Bridgewater is one of the most accomplished musicians of our time and she is excited to join Maestro Matthew Troy and the Piedmont Wind Symphony for a special concert that will make your holiday season complete. Bridgewater will perform with her jazz trio and the Piedmont Wind Symphony jazz standards like Come Sunday and Prelude to a Kiss, as well as holiday charts including The Christmas Song.

Dee Dee Bridgewater has performed with the world’s leading jazz musicians and continues to capture the hearts of audiences worldwide. In April of this year Bridgewater was the recipient of an National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) Jazz Masters Fellows Award. The NEA Jazz Masters Fellowship is the highest honor that our nation bestows on jazz artists. Each year since 1982, the program has elevated to its ranks a select number of living legends who have made exceptional contributions to the advancement of jazz.

On December 14th, the night before Bridgewater is set to rehearse with PWS, she will be presented with the 2017 ASCAP Foundation Champion Award in New York City at the Lincoln Center. The Champion Award was established by the ASCAP Foundation to celebrate ASCAP members whose contributions extend beyond music to significant charitable and humanitarian efforts. Previous members who have received the award include Tony Bennett, Judy Collins, John Mellencamp, Billy Joel, Ne-Yo, and Jason Mraz. As a Goodwill Ambassador to the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization, Bridgewater is part of an appeal for international solidarity to finance global grassroots projects in the fight against world hunger.

PWS launched season tickets for the first time in the organization’s history, with ticket pricing reflecting their mission of making classical music more accessible. A prorated subscription package is available for the remaining three concerts of the season with packages ranging from $45–$125. Single tickets to Happy Holidays with Dee Dee Bridgewater range from $35–$75. Purchase tickets at www.piedmontwindsymphony.com/tickets.

A VIP Experience is available which will provide valet parking at the concert, a meet and greet with Dee Dee Bridgewater, your photo taken with Bridgewater, a concert poster signed by Bridgewater, valet parking at the after party, and a drink ticket at the after party. Tickets to for the VIP Experience are limited and are an additional $50. The VIP Experience do not include tickets to the concert. Purchase tickets for the VIP Experience at www.piedmontwindsymphony.com/tickets.

An after party, sponsored in part by WSNC 90.5 FM and The Katharine Brasserie, will take place at the bar in The Katharine Brasserie and is open to the public. Keep the evening going as you mingle with Maestro Troy and PWS musicians while sipping a craft beer or a delicious handmade cocktail. Enjoy another performance that night with a talented jazz trio provided by WSNC 90.5 FM.

About Piedmont Wind Symphony – For 28 years, the Piedmont Wind Symphony (PWS) has provided excellence in the performance of symphonic music for the Piedmont of North Carolina and continues this tradition for the 28th season under the leadership of Music Director, Maestro Matthew Troy. Maestro Troy is known for his innovative and engaging programming to make great music accessible to all audiences. Each season the PWS presents Classical concerts, Holiday Pops with world-renowned artists, and Special Event Gala concerts, as well as educational and community engagement outreach. Season sponsors include Arts Council of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County, The Arts Council of North Carolina, Chris & Mike Morykwas, Hard Pressed Co., Winston-Salem Journal, WSNC 90.5 FM, Berkshire Hathaway, and The Salem Center. For more information about the Piedmont Wind Symphony visit www.piedmontwindsymphony.com.

About Maestro Matthew Troy

Maestro Matthew Troy is one of the most versatile and active conductors in America today. He has conducted extensively in the United States for a wide variety of performances. On the podiums of the Rochester Philharmonic, North Carolina Symphony, Portland Symphony, Greensboro Symphony, Oklahoma City Philharmonic, UNC School of the Arts Symphony, Salisbury Symphony, and was the conductor for the Cannon Music Camp in 2015 and 2016. Troy is familiar to local audiences’ due to his previous work as Associate Conductor with the Winston-Salem Symphony from 2009-2014. In this role he conducted on Classics, Pops, Handel’s Messiah, Discovery, Education, Holiday Pops, Side-by-Side, and Special Event Gala concerts. Recently Troy was selected to conduct the Oklahoma All-State Orchestra for 2016, the North Carolina Regional Honors Orchestra. This year he had conducting appearances in Tennessee and Alaska.

About Dee Dee Bridgewater

Over the course of a multifaceted career spanning four decades, Grammy and Tony Award-winning Jazz giant Dee Dee Bridgewater has ascended to the upper echelon of vocalists, putting her unique spin on standards, as well as taking intrepid leaps of faith in re-envisioning jazz classics. Ever the fearless voyager, explorer, pioneer and keeper of tradition, the three-time Grammy-winner most recently won the Grammy for Best Jazz Vocal Album for Eleanora Fagan (1915-1959): To Billie With Love From Dee Dee.

Bridgewater’s career has always bridged musical genres. She earned her first professional experience as a member of the legendary Thad Jones/Mel Louis Big Band, and throughout the 70’s she performed with such jazz notables as Max Roach, Sonny Rollins, Dexter Gordon and Dizzy Gillespie. After a foray into the pop world during the 1980s, she relocated to Paris and began to turn her attention back to Jazz. Bridgewater began self-producing with her 1993 album Keeping Tradition (Polydor/Verve) and created DDB records in 2006 when she signed with the Universal Music Group as a producer (Bridgewater produces all of her own CDs). Releasing a series of critically-acclaimed CD’s, all but one, including her wildly successful double Grammy Award-winning tribute to Ella Fitzgerald, Dear Ella – have received Grammy nominations. Artist Theo Croker is signed to DDB Records and Irvin Mayfield and the New Orleans Jazz Orchestra also recorded a project with Dee Dee released by her label in 2014.

Bridgewater also pursued a parallel career in musical theater, winning a Tony Award for her role as “Glinda” in The Wiz in 1975. Having recently completed a run as the lead role of Billie Holiday in the off-Broadway production of Lady Day, her other theatrical credits include Sophisticated Ladies, Black Ballad, Carmen, Cabaret and the Off-Broadway and West End Productions of Lady Day, for which Bridgewater received the British Laurence Olivier Nomination for Best Actress in a Musical.

As a Goodwill Ambassador to the United Nations’ Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), Bridgewater continues to appeal for international solidarity to finance global grassroots projects in the fight against world hunger. She is currently on tour worldwide in support of “Memphis,” her new CD, and in April of this year was the recipient of an NEA Jazz Masters Fellows Award with honors bestowed at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C.