Piedmont Wind Symphony’s Wachovia Winds to Perform Spring Concert 

Winston-Salem, NC (May 15, 2017) – The Piedmont Wind Symphony’s Wachovia Winds Youth Wind Ensemble & Youth Symphonic Band will perform Sunday, May 21 at 3:00 PM at Wake Forest University, Brendle Recital Hall.

Accompanied by a visual presentation, the Wind Ensemble will tell the musical story of Godzilla attacking Las Vegas. Show Folks, Tourists, Wayne Newton, Liberace and even Frank Sinatra are all crushed, impelling all the Elvis Impersonators in Las Vegas to form the Army of the Elvi and do battle with the monster.

“This will be one of the most enjoyable and entertaining concerts of the season. I encourage everyone to come out and experience what these talented young musicians can accomplish. They are truly an impressive lot,” said Danny Green, conductor.

About Wachovia Winds Youth Wind Ensemble & Youth Symphonic Band

The Wachovia Winds Youth Wind Ensemble & Youth Symphonic Band is an educational outreach of the Piedmont Wind Symphony serving 120 middle school and high school students from 27 schools in the Piedmont of North Carolina. The Wachovia Winds are led by conductors Danny Green, Phillip Riggs, and Patricia Hughes-Ball. For more information please visit www.wachoviawinds.org.

About Piedmont Wind Symphony

For 27 years, the Piedmont Wind Symphony (PWS) has provided excellence in the performance of symphonic music for the Piedmont of North Carolina and continues this tradition for the 27th season under the leadership of new Music Director, Maestro Matthew Troy. Maestro Troy is known for his innovative and engaging programming to make great music accessible to all audiences. Each season the PWS presents Classical concerts, Holiday Pops with world-renowned artists, as well as educational and community engagement outreach. The Piedmont Wind Symphony is proud to be a funded partner of the Arts Council of Winston-Salem, Forsyth County. Season sponsors include Windsor Jewelers, Chris & Mike Morykwas, Hard Pressed Co., and Berkshire Hathaway. For more information about the Piedmont Wind Symphony visit www.piedmontwindsymphony.com.