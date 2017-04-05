Pine Hall Brick Company to hold 25th Annual Yard Sale, Patio Installation Demonstration

WINSTON-SALEM — Pine Hall Brick Company will be holding its 25th Annual Yard Sale and Patio Installation Demonstration on Saturday, April 29 from 8 a.m. until noon at the company’s showroom at 2701 Shorefair Drive in Winston-Salem, which is behind the Dixie Classic Fairgrounds and LJVM Coliseum.

Demonstrations, which show how homeowners can build their own brick paver patios and walkways, will be at 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.

Pine Hall Brick is also bringing back the popular free patio and landscape design by Earth Graphics. Take a digital picture of your landscape, then bring it on a memory card, a CD or in your camera (don’t forget your USB cable), and Earth Graphics will do a free 30-minute consultation.

Your picture and Pine Hall Brick’s PaverScape software will show you what your driveway, walkway or patio would look like with genuine Pine Hall Brick clay pavers. You’ll need to sign up in advance and make an appointment, by calling (336) 779-6126. Appointments are available every 30 minutes from 8 a.m. until 11:30 a.m.

Selected pavers will be on sale. Mismatched pavers will be on sale for 15 cents each. Thin pavers and Pathway® pavers will be on sale for 20 cents each; English Edge® and Old Series® pavers will be on sale for 25 cents each; and Rumbled® pavers will be on sale for 30 cents each. Delivery is available in a limited area for $100 per load and all sales are final.

Those attending can register for door prizes, including free brick pavers and a steak dinner. For more information, please call (336) 779-6126.