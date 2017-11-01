Pinnacle Financial Partners becomes the first corporate donor and sponsor of the High Point Community Foundation’s Women in Motion initiative

High Point, NC – Leadership of Pinnacle Financial Partners, the newest member of the High Point banking community, have announced their financial support as the first corporate donor to the Women in Motion initiative of the High Point Community Foundation.

In addition to an initial endowment gift of $1,000.00, the bank has agreed to sponsor the annual Women in Motion donor appreciation event for the next two years. Pinnacle will present its gift toward the endowment campaign at its “Celebrate our Community” client event, November 7, 2017.

The Pinnacle gift will be matched by The L. Paul Brayton family which made the initial gift of $500,000 to establish the Women in Motion Fund, along with an additional matching gift of $250,000, based on funds raised by December 31, 2017. The leadership of the Women in Motion initiative gratefully accepted the challenge and are working hard this year to capitalize on this match. Women in Motion is currently halfway to this goal.

The Women in Motion initiative is led by a diverse group of local women leaders and is dedicated to positively impacting and empowering women of all races, creeds, income and ages in the greater High Point community.

This mission is part of why Pinnacle Financial Partners stepped in to become the first corporate donor. Pinnacle, based in Tennessee, has a large and important female presence in their organization and among their clients. The firm was recently ranked No. 6 on Fortune Magazine’s list of the nation’s Best Workplaces for Women.

“We are so proud and grateful to Pinnacle Financial Partners for their support and their vision for women in their organization and in our community,” stated Dr. Ginny McDermott, interim dean of the Nido R. Qubein School of Communication at HPU. “Our goal is to channel the enormous power and strength of women in High Point to meet the unmet needs of women in our community. This generous gift is going to be such a huge help to us and no doubt will encourage others to give.”

The L. Paul Brayton Family funded Women in Motion at its inception, dedicating its gift in honor and memory of wife and mother, Gwen Brayton. Mrs. Brayton was a devoted wife, mother and former beauty queen who had a keen artistic eye and played a key supportive role in the establishment of the family business. She and Paul Brayton met in 1961, were married for 36 years during which time they raised five children and built a remarkable business together. Gwen passed away very young after a courageous battle with cancer and the family hopes to honor her with this gift and looks forward to seeing the impact it has on the community.

Individuals and organizations interested in supporting Women in Motion should contact Sherri Scott at the High Point Community Foundation, 336-882 3298, sherri@hpcommunityfoundation.org or visit WomeninMotionHP.org

About The L. Paul Brayton Family—

Paul Brayton has long been considered one the industry’s innovators and promoter of design driven contract furniture. He formed his own company, L. Paul Brayton Ltd., in High Point in 1971 and initially manufactured planters and accessories. One of his more famous installations took place at the Nixon White House and he also had his planters used by the City of High Point. In 1973 Paul founded Brayton International to manufacture high-end design-driven contract furniture.

Gwendolyn (Gwen) Brayton was a devoted wife and mother who had a keen artistic eye and played an important supportive role in the establishment of the family business. She and Paul met in 1961, they were married for 36 years, raised five children, built a remarkable business together and, as Paul liked to say, she was the “wind beneath my wings.”

Tragically, Gwen died from brain cancer in 1997 at the age of 57. The Women in Motion fund was created to support her core family values to the community at large.

About the High Point Community Foundation—

The High Point Community Foundation is a charitable organization dedicated to strengthening a diverse, healthy and productive community for both present and future generations. It promotes philanthropy, builds and maintains a permanent collection of endowment funds and serves as a trustworthy partner and leader in responding to community needs.

Founded in 1990 with a dedication to serving donor interests, the Foundation focuses on strengthening the community by providing services and nurturing leadership among donors and nonprofit organizations. Since 1998 the Foundation has granted over $43,500,000 to non-profit organizations, schools and municipalities in the Greater High Point area, the United States and the world.