Pinnacle Key Group and Ovation Sound Sponsoring Rough-Cut Screenings of “In Pursuit of Justice”

Showings March 21 and March 30

Winston-Salem, NC (March 6, 2017) –Two Winston-Salem businesses, Pinnacle Key Group and Ovation Sound, are sponsoring rough-cut screenings of the documentary “In Pursuit of Justice,” the story of Greg Taylor and his 17-year quest for freedom after he was wrongfully convicted of murder. He finally was released due to action of the North Carolina Innocence Inquiry Commission. Admission is free.

“’Justice’ is the operative word here,” said film maker Gregg Jamback. “And we need additional support from those who share our concerns and determination. Our current fundraising campaign, “Celebrating 17,” in honor of the February 17 anniversary of Greg’s release ends March 27. We’ve have a generous matching gift of $5,000 so anyone making a donation this month will have their donation effectively doubled. Donations made now will directly impact the next version of the documentary.”

Pinnacle Key Group, that provides professional services to Entrepreneurs and Dreamers, invites the public to join them for a special screening at 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, March 21, at the Hanesbrands Theatre in downtown Winston-Salem. Admission is free. A Q&A and an opportunity to provide feedback to the film makers, Gregg Jamback and Jamie Huss, will follow the screening.

“I have known Gregg and Jamie for years,” says Pinnacle’s President, Melody Thomson, “and have watched them put this incredible story together at significant personal sacrifice. Criminal justice reform is a cause that is important to me, and Greg Taylor’s story needs to be told. This is a perfect opportunity for Pinnacle to demonstrate our support.”

Ovation Sound invites the public to join them for a special evening that includes a work-in-progress screening of the film at 7:00 p.m., Thurs., Mar. 30, at the Ovation Sound Studio located at 4310 Enterprise Drive, Suite E, in Winston-Salem.

The feature-length documentary is Jamback and Huss’ latest “rough cut” version which is 85 percent complete, but does not yet have a final narration, graphic treatment, color correction or audio sweetening. However, this version features a new music track by composer Evan Richey of Ovation Sound.

“Gregg approached me last year and asked if I had interest in writing the score for the film,” said Richey, “I thought about it for, maybe, 20 seconds before I said yes. My music has really been inspired by Greg Taylor’s honesty. I can’t imagine what it was like to be in prison innocent for 17 years. I hope my contribution to the film helps convey some of that emotion.”

“The right music adds so much to the story,” says Jamback. “It can re-enforce the film’s emotions, whether they are happy or sad, and because of the nature of some of our film, it can help move things along when we have to explain some sort of wonky things.”

The film is approximately an hour and 45 minutes. The screening will be followed by a Q & A with Richey and the filmmakers. The producers want feedback about the film from attendees and will be available for conversation after the Q&A.

Jamback and Huss are shooting for a fall, 2017 premiere and a nationwide impact campaign. Attendees may contribute to the project by making an optional tax-deductible donation at the showing or online. All donations will go directly towards completing the music for the film. For complete information on the project please go to the film website: inpursuitofjusticefilm.com.

Seating is limited for both events so please RSVP to Gregg Jamback 336-287-2350 or by email at gjamback@swiftwatermedia.com.

SCHEDULE

Tuesday, March 21 – 7:00 p.m. – Hanesbrands Theater

Sponsor: Pinnacle Key Group

Thursday, March 30, 7:00 p.m. – Ovation Sound Studio – 4310 Enterprise Dr., Suite E, Winston-Salem

Sponsor: Ovation Sound