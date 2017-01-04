The holidays are sadly over, but the silver lining is that businesses, including our local theatres, are getting back to their normal hours.

Saturday, Theatre Alliance is presenting a staged reading of The Rose Tattoo, a Tennessee Williams play set in Louisiana. In the drama, an Italian-American widow has withdrawn from the world after her husband’s death and expects her daughter to cope in the same way. Her story, along with that of the lover she chooses and the daughter she denies, come together to weave a tale filled with power, humanity and soaring emotion.

Written in 1951, the play is reminiscent of the Great Wave migration of the late 1800s, featuring characters that were likely direct descendants of the mass influx of Italian immigrants to small, rural communities. The thoughtful production examines grief, isolation, stereotypes, love, passion and growth. The stage reading will be on Saturday only at 8 p.m.

Theatre Alliance’s next full production won’t be until the end of this month, but it’s one sure to see for a fun way to kick-off your New Year. The musical comedy Zanna Don’t! puts a twist on homosexuality in high school. Set in Heartsville High, in this production almost everyone is gay and it’s cool to be the captain of the chess team and involved in theatre. After writing a controversial show, “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell,” the students create a catalyst for a young man and woman to fall in love.

Next Wednesday and Thursday, Community Theatre of Greensboro is hosting auditions for its production of Grease. Visit ctgso.org for more information. Next up for CTG will be the The Laramie Project, a heart-wrenching play opening Jan. 27. The drama, written in 2000, was a reaction to the 1998 murder of a homosexual student at the University of Wyoming. Hundreds of interviews were conducted by the Tectonic Theatre Project to develop the script, in which eight actors play more than 60 characters.

Also at the end of this month will be Triad Stage’s production of The Price, which begins previews Jan. 29. The Arthur Miller play is set in New York, where secrets and rivalries shake the foundation of two brothers’ home.