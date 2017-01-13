Wednesday and Thursday, Community Theatre of Greensboro is hosting auditions for its production of Grease. Visit ctgso.org for more information. Next up for CTG will be the The Laramie Project, a heart-wrenching play opening Jan. 27. The drama, written in 2000, was a reaction to the 1998 murder of a homosexual student at the University of Wyoming. Hundreds of interviews were conducted by the Tectonic Theatre Project to develop the script, in which eight actors play more than 60 characters.

One must-see event this week is the Artrageous! performance, which will hit High Point Theatre for one day only this Saturday. The show has something for everyone, featuring live painting on stage, musicians and vocalists and dancers. It’s truly a celebration of art.

Also on Saturday, UNC School of the Arts presents a chamber music concert in Watson Hall on campus. Hear the American classic, Appalachian Spring, as it premiered in 1944, written for 13 instruments. Also on the program is Tison Street’s Adagio for Oboe and Strings, and Prokofiev’s Quintet in G minor, drawn from his ballet score Trapez. The performance is by the School of Music faculty with the Giannini Quartet, part of the school’s Chrysalis Chamber Music Institute.

Next week, Theatre Alliance presents a different side of being homosexual in its production of Zanna Don’t!, which puts a comedic twist on life in high school. In this production, set in Heartsville High, it’s cool to be the captain of the chess team and involved in theatre, and almost everyone is gay. After writing a controversial show, “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell,” the students create a catalyst for a young man and woman to fall in love.

Coming soon is Triad Stage’s production of The Price, which begins previews Jan. 29. The Arthur Miller play is set in New York, where secrets and rivalries shake the foundation of two brothers’ home.

In other news, the Greensboro Fringe Festival opens next Thursday, Jan. 19, so look for a schedule and more details in next weeks’ Yes!