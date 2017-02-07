Continuing its 2017 kickoff production is Triad Stage with Arthur Miller’s The Price , which thoughtfully discusses the price of our actions and how we choose to live our lives. In the intimate story, two brothers came to a crossroads when their father, a successful and wealthy businessman, lost his job in the Great Depression. One brother abandoned his education, took a blue-collar job as a security guard and stayed home to care for his father. The other abandoned his family in pursuit of a medical career. Both have regrets, resentment and secrets that have been hidden for decades—until it comes time to settle their late father’s estate.

On a more light-hearted note, one fun production continuing its run this week is Barn Dinner Theatre’s The Kitchen Witches , in which two competitive TV hosts are paired together for a dramatic cooking show that likens to Martha Stewart combined with Jerry Springer. Productions run this week through Feb. 26.

New this week, beginning Thursday and running through Feb. 19, Open Space Café Theatre performs Stephen Sondheim’s musical Company, a dark comedy about a sworn bachelor contemplating the pros and cons of marriage as he approaches his 35th birthday.

Thursday through Sunday, Twin City Stage continues to highlight the life and inspiring struggle of Helen Keller in its production of The Miracle Worker. In the colorful and textured drama, a young teacher tackles the violent and spoiled Helen Keller to teach her sign language and connect her to the world.

Friday through Feb. 26, Theatre Alliance continues its electric production of Rock of Ages, which includes the hits from such 80s rock bands as Pat Benatar, Journey, Poison and Bon Jovi. The musical, or rather rock concert, follows a wanna-be rock star who must save a legendary venue from being turned into a strip mall.

Next week, Feb. 16, Helen Simoueau Dance begins its 7th company season with a co-screening of Mr. Gaga at A/perture Cinema in Winston-Salem. The unique documentary tells the story of an internationally renown choreographer who created “Gaga,” a form of dance.