Police Investigating Fatal Shooting Outside of Four Seasons Town Centre

GREENSBORO (May 4, 2017) Greensboro police and other first responders are currently on the scene of a fatal shooting at the Four Seasons Town Centre.

At approximately 2:16 p.m. security officials at the mall notified Guilford metro911 of the incident.

Witnesses reported hearing multiple shots fired from a gold-colored sedan. At least one of the rounds struck a man who was walking outside entrance D near the JCPenney’s.

The victim was transported to a local hospital were he was pronounced deceased.

The incident resulted in several nearby schools being temporarily locked down.

Officers are circulating the area looking for the suspect vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 336-373-1000. All calls are completely Anonymous and could result in a reward of up to $2,000.