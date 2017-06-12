Police Issue Warning to ‘Fish Game’ Operators

GREENSBORO, NC (June 12, 2017) – Local law enforcement agencies are cracking down on businesses that operate ‘fish games’, large scale table-mounted video games that pay cash rewards to players.

Per North Carolina law, “any machine which, for the payment of money, is operated in such a way that the operator receives a cash payout of any kind, irrespective of whether the game requires skill or dexterity” is prohibited.

Representatives from the Greensboro Police Department are hand-delivering letters to 37 businesses known to have such machines, and providing them 30 days to voluntarily comply with the law by ceasing operation of the machines. After the grace period, owners must comply with the ‘cease operation’ edict, or face criminal action. Devices used for fish games may be seized until the matter is heard by the court, and may be forfeited if found guilty of the offense.

“We are offering business owners the opportunity to voluntarily comply with the law because they may not be aware that the games are illegal,” explained Greensboro Police Chief Wayne Scott. “Most owners are not the criminal type. They are business owners who went through proper channels for licensing.”

The High Point Police Department and Guilford County Sheriff’s Office are also cracking down on the games.

Although the focus of the current crackdown is on the ‘Fish Table’ games, all three law enforcement agencies know that game operators frequently switch the games or gaming software they offer. As such, going forward it is important that current or future operators know that almost any form of electronic game that requires a customer to ‘pay to play’ and that pay the winner in cash or a cash equivalent may violate the law and subject them to a criminal penalty.

Any person who violates N.C. General Statute Section 14-306.1A is guilty of a Class 1 Misdemeanor for the first offense, a Class H Felony on the second offense, and a Class G felony for a third or subsequent offense.

