“Prince of Sophisticated Soul” Will Downing Coming to the High Point Theatre

Acclaimed recording artist set to transform audience with his smooth,

romantic R&B vocals, Saturday, April 1, at 8:00 pm

High Point, NC – For 27 years Will Downing has been stunning audiences with his sultry, heartfelt R&B vocals. On the heels of the release of his 18th studio album “Chocolate Drops” in 2015, Mr. Downing is set to hit the stage at the High Point Theatre on Saturday, April 1, at 8 pm, for a sophisticated, emotion-filled performance, sure to leave a lasting impression on the smooth R&B-Soul-Jazz aficionados in attendance.

Even before signing with Island Records in the 80’s, Downing received his first national exposure as a much sought after backing vocalist. He recorded two albums with modest success domestically before his self-titled “Will Downing” release spawned a major hit in the U.K. with a Top Ten charting cover of “A Love Supreme,” catapulting the album to platinum sales there. Downing’s big stateside breakout album “A Dream Fulfilled” in 1991 perfectly showcased his distinctive baritone vocals, hitting the Urban Top 25 Charts with critical acclaim. Throughout the 1990’s and early 2000’s, Downing recorded frequently on multiple record labels and became a fixture at the top of the contemporary jazz charts, resulting in a 2001 Grammy Nomination for Best Traditional R&B Album, honored in 2012 for Song of the Year (“The Blessing), 2013 for Song of the Year (“You Were Meant Just For Me” feat. Avery Sunshine) and voted 2014 Male Artist of the Year.

Teaming again with keyboardist Chris “Big Dog” Davis as his main production and writing collaborator for “Chocolate Drops,” Downing has assembled a dazzling collection of originals coupled with some daring and captivating R&B classic interpretations. Female fans will easily embrace the “genie in a bottle/your wish is my command” vibe of the lead single, “I Can Never Say No to You,” while male fans are sent a subtle message to step up their romance game!

When not on the road performing, Mr. Downing generously gives back to the community, actively seeking opportunities to lend his time, name or presence to the awareness and fundraising efforts of the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) and other charities, even donating a portion of the sales proceeds from his last release to MDA in support for the organization that helped him with his own battle with Polymyositis. As a member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc., Downing also seeks to expand an effort to personally mentor aspiring singers and musicians through invitations to join him at sound checks and backstage on performance dates.

“Armed with poise, showmanship and natural-born talent, Will Downing delivers an emotion-filled performance every time,” says High Point Theatre Director David Briggs. “You do not want to miss an opportunity to experience this celebrated star, up close and personal.” Tickets are $35-$50, available at the box office by calling (336) 887-3001 and online at www.highpointtheatre.com.

About High Point Theatre

Owned and operated by the City of High Point, the High Point Theatre is conveniently located within

the International Home Furnishings Center at the corner of Commerce Avenue and Hamilton Street

in High Point. The Theatre features an elegant 965-seat auditorium with continental style seating,

three exhibition galleries for meetings, displays, and receptions, and free parking. # # #