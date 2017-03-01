PURE PIZZA IS INTRODUCING SUNDAY BRUNCH

Charlotte’s Pure Pizza is bringing brunch to both of their locations every Sunday.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. February 24, 2017: Pure Pizza is known for providing Charlotte with a menu full of farm-to-table, fresh ingredients including pizzas, salads and sandwiches. Now, “Sunday Funday” is about to get really appetizing. They are introducing a unique twist on brunch with southern flavors every Sunday, starting, March 5th from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at both of their locations, located on Central Ave and the 7th Street Public Market.

This farm-to-table brunch menu will feature traditional favorites with a southern fusion such as biscuits and gravy, pimento cheese grits, build-your-own omelets, gourmet waffles, inhouse made fresh granola and, of course, breakfast pizza. Even if you aren’t craving breakfast items, they will be serving up their staple sandwiches, salads and pizzas.

Pure Pizza knows that brunch would not be complete without mimosas and Bloody Marys. So, they will even have a signature Bloody Mary complete with all the fixings and refreshing mimosas.

“Brunch is a relaxing way to spend time with friends and family, and we are excited to introduce it here at Pure Pizza, I am so proud of the menu Chefs Austin Crum & Joe Nelson have created.” states owner Juli Ghazi.

About Pure Pizza: Pure Pizza has two locations in Charlotte, in the 7th Street Public Market and on Central Ave. They believe in serving only healthy, farm-fresh toppings that are locally and/or organically grown. They pride themselves on their commitment to the environment, maintaining sustainability and health.