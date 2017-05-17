Qubein Broadens Vision for Downtown, Commits to Raising $38 Million in Private Funds

HIGH POINT, N.C., May 17, 2017 – Dr. Nido Qubein, longtime citizen of High Point and president of High Point University, delivered the keynote address, titled “Onward with Faithful Courage: Our City. Our Future.” today at the High Point Convention and Visitors Bureau Annual Meeting. During his presentation, he announced the following:

-Qubein accepted Forward High Point’s resolution, on which the Forward High Point Board unanimously voted and approved, to lead major components of bringing a baseball team to a proposed stadium in downtown High Point. The resolution from Forward High Point followed a previous City Council authorization which, in part, allowed the City to begin planning a multi-use stadium catalyst project. Qubein will specifically lead the team’s acquisition and naming rights for the stadium.

-Broadening the initial scope of the project, Qubein announced he will secure $38 million from private donors to fund new, additional catalyst projects for the proposed stadium area. This is a major private investment that will enhance the stadium area with projects such as an events center, children’s museum, urban park, 21st century playground and educational cinema, which would attract a broad population of visitors to the area year-round.

“High Point has been my chosen home for nearly 50 years,” Qubein said at the meeting. “I am happy here, and I love my city. So when Forward High Point unanimously passed a resolution asking me to lend my experience for the downtown project, I was compelled to say yes. My involvement is strictly as a volunteer. I have no financial interest or stake in this development project in any way. My sole interest is helping High Point thrive.”

“I pray that God will pull our community together as we move forward with commitment, conviction and creativity,” Qubein said. “Our future can be abundantly promising. Our city is blessed with many strengths including responsible leaders, loyal citizens and people with passion to persevere through challenges and opportunities. The time is now. It’s up to us. Together, yes we can.”

