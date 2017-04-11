Quilla to launch second album

Quilla’s Album Launch

The Carolina Theatre (310 S. Greene St. Greensboro)

Saturday April 15 8-10:30 p.m.

“Join us for a stellar evening of live electronic music at The Crown. Vocalist & producer Quilla will be launching her much-anticipated second album “You Got It” (Ritual Fire Records). She will be performing the album tracks accompanied by compelling visuals by Audra Stang, as well as dancer Sydney Vigotov. This event will also feature sets by Greensboro electronic artists Shefali (live performance) and Martin J. Dolan (DJ set).

Quilla’s new album lures the listener into a world teeming with magical realism, vivid imagery, hypnotic beats and soothing vocals. Composed and self-produced while Quilla was pregnant, this electronic album explores a range of emotional states, from energetic catharsis to nostalgic contemplation. The album cover features ‘light painting’ photo art by Chris Snow.

Quilla will premiere two new music videos at the event: “You Got It” directed by North Carolina artists Sydney Vigotov and Scott Fray (featuring stunning bodypainting by World Champion body painters Scott Fray & Madelyn Greco) in collaboration with director of photography Adam Hulin. Quilla will also premiere the music video for “The Collector” directed by Paula Damasceno, featuring fascinating archival footage from the Piedmont region.

Line-up

8pm. Martin J Dolan (DJ set)

8:30pm. Shefali (live performance)

9:15pm. Quilla (live performance)”

– via Facebook

Elder Ones Quartet

Delurk Gallery (207 w. 6th St. Winston-Salem)

Sunday April 16 7-10 p.m.

“Elder Ones is the quartet performing the compositions of vocalist Amirtha Kidambi (Mary Halvorson’s Code Girl/Elizabeth-Caroline Unit). Situated in concentric musical circles and communities in New York City, her collaborators saxophonist Matt Nelson (Battle Trance/Tune-Yards), bassist Brandon Lopez (Nate Wooley Quartet) and drummer Max Jaffe (JOBS/Kid Millions) have crossed paths in the DIY underground and permutations of free improvisers in clubs and concert halls across New York City.

The instrumentalists chosen for this project draw from a wide variety of vocabularies from hip-hop to the avant-garde, each bringing their highly individual language to the group. The quartet uses composed material and loose structures for improvisation, over a bed of Indian harmonium drones and synthesizer like non-

idiomatic playing on the instrument. Oscillating between worlds of Raga and microtonality, to jagged rhythmic precision and punishing brutality, Thyagaraja, Alice Coltrane or Stockhausen could be equally suspect sources of their sound.” – via Facebook